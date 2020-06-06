On The Mic: Dealing with family violence during the COVID-19 pandemic (Part 2)

(PHOTO: Getty Images)

“On The Mic” is Yahoo Singapore’s brand new podcast series.

If you’re new to podcasts, you can use the player below to start, pause or scroll through the interview. You can also continue to browse the Internet in other tabs while listening.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

You can also find our show on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. For more episodes click here.

SINGAPORE — Reports of family violence have been on the rise in Singapore since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

For Part 2 of our feature on the issue, I spoke with Kristine Lam, the lead social worker at Care Corner Project StART. She spoke about what victims of abuse have been going through during this period and the efforts being taken to reach out to them.

While this interview was conducted before the circuit breaker ended on 1 June, much of the information still applies as many victims remained trapped at home with their abusers even as Singapore reopens.

If you’re in need of help, or know someone who is, you can contact these resources:

The 24/17 National Care Hotline: 6202-6868

Big Love Child Protection Specialist Centre: 6445-0400

HEART @ Fei Yue Child Protection Specialist Centre: 6819-9170

PAVE Integrated Services for Individual and Family Protection: 6555-0390

Project StART: 6476-1482

TRANS SAFE Centre: 6449-9088

You can also use this Family Service Centre (FSC) E-Locator service to find the nearest FSC to your home.

For those who need immediate help, you can also discretely contact the police by sending an SMS text message to 71999.

Related stories:

On The Mic: Family violence amid the COVID-19 pandemic (Part 1)

COVID-19: AWARE launches online text chat service after record number of helpline calls

Spike in family violence cases during COVID-19 circuit breaker