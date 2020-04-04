'Like walking on a cloud:' People say these sneakers are the most comfortable ever — snag them for $130

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

On Cloud 2.0 sneakers for men and women (Photo: Zappos)

When a pair of seemingly ordinary sneakers has extraordinary reviews, there’s got to be a reason. Such is the case with the men’s and women’s On Cloud 2.0 sneakers at Zappos. With over 140 combined reviews and an average of 4 out of 5 stars, the $130 sneakers have caught our attention.

The popular Cloud 2.0 is the second iteration of the Swiss brand’s best-selling running shoe. Billed as a “performance and running shoe that is fast, light and agile,” the Cloud 2.0s are designed to fit the needs of just about anyone looking for a stylish, comfortable pair of sneakers.

On‘s most beloved sneaker out of its five designs gets high praises from everyone, including runners, workers who are on their feet all day, and even those who deal with foot pain. “I have been a loyal On wearer since I discovered they were to the answer to my prayers for horrible plantar fasciitis. Super comfortable,” writes one reviewer.

Another fan says they’re a must-have for travel: “I absolutely love these shoes! They are so light and comfortable. I went on a few trips over the summer, walking about 10 miles a day, and my feet always felt great!”

Perhaps your job requires you to be on your feet all day — one hospital worker says they’ve been a game-changer. “I found out about these shoes from a coworker who also loves her pair,” she writes. “Nice round toe box and good arch support. My feet are so happy during my waking and walking day! These are so light, it is truly like walking on a cloud!”

On Cloud 2.0 sneakers (Photo: Zappos)

And whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned distance runner, this review should sum it up for you: “I have gone through about a half dozen pairs of On Cloud shoes over the last few years. I put about 400 running miles on them before retiring them. Recently, I had not been able to find them anywhere as On seems to have discontinued the model (very common in running shoes.) Then, I discovered Zappos had tons of them in all sizes (including mine) and colors. I bought two pairs and hope they continue to carry them so I can buy more in about 800 miles. Obviously, I love these shoes.”

The reviews don’t stop there, either. Commenters agree that the On Cloud 2.0 sneakers are lightweight, offer great support, have a sleek design and are overall worth their price. Read more about the popular sneakers ahead.

The fit and feel

How they differ from the original: “I love these shoes. They are super light, comfortable and I feel as if I can run forever. This is my second pair of On running shoes and I’m so excited about the 2.0 version. The style is slightly different from the original, they are a little sleeker and more minimal but it isn’t a total revamping of the shoe. However, the shoe does seem to run a half size small. My usual size was too small but going up a half size did the trick.”

Overall fit and support: “Awesome shoes so far!! I have only been using them for a week but good support, fits perfectly, and super comfy. I ordered a ½ size up per the recommendations and it was perfect. I’m on my feet all day running back and forth at work and since I have started using these shoes, no foot, ankle, back pain since using them.”

Comfort level: “For the past 6 weeks, while working on a project, I wore them at least 10 hours a day, every day. They were incredible! I was on my feet the whole time and never had a moment’s discomfort. It’s hard to emphasize just how good my feet felt. The sneaker is not bulky or over-constructed. In fact, it seems like a simple, but unique, design. It is lightweight, flexible and quite attractive (mine are denim). I’ve just ordered a second pair because I find myself unwilling to put anything else on my feet!”

The design

The famous bungee laces: “Very comfortable – and love the ‘slip on’ aspect. Regular laces come with them as well but I love the elastic ones.”

Breathability factor: “The uppers are a thin mesh which allows your toes to breathe in hot weather and during exercise. I highly recommend these shoes.”

On Cloud 2.0 sneakers . (Photo: Zappos)

Sleek design: “Incredibly comfortable shoe, and the all-black version can pass as a fashion sneaker (except for the tiny reflective bits that show up in certain light). They feel and look well made, and this model has some intentional asymmetry that keeps them looking modern.”

Style versatility: “I love these shoes! They were recommended by a friend of mine and I could not be happier with my purchase. They are comfortable and durable, and they look great with jeans or work out clothes!”

Overall

We found that overall, reviewers say the new and improved On Cloud 2.0 sneakers run a bit narrow compared to the originals (many observers recommend going up by 1/2 size) and that the heel cup is higher. The fit offers incredible support in a lightweight design that makes for a universal sneaker. As one reviewer points out, “I bought these shoes when I was dealing with plantar fasciitis and have been buying them ever since. They are not called ‘cloud’ for nothing!”

When it comes to their $130 price tag, it can seem steep, but well worth it according to many. “On brand run a little bit more expensive than I like to pay, but they are worth the money and last a long time,” writes one buyer. Another commented, “My first pair of ‘expensive’ shoes — and very well worth it.”

So, if you’re in the market for a comfortable, light and durable pair of sneakers you can wear just about anywhere and with anything, consider the On Cloud 2.0 for men and women, in a slew of color combinations.

