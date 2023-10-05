On Canada Project Opinion: 'Manitobans have rejected the platform of hate loud and clear'

Wab Kinew will soon be the only First Nations premier in Manitoba history after voters in the Canadian province elected a New Democratic Party government on Tuesday.

"That is a testament to our province and country moving forward. Long way to go, but you cannot tell me that we haven't made progress," Kinew said in his victory speech.

Manitoba election makes Canadian history

Kinew, who is expected to be sworn in as premier within the next few days, will lead the province with the second-highest proportion of Indigenous residents in Canada.

This is especially powerful given that the incumbent premier, Conservative/Right-Wing Heather Stefanson, ran on a platform of anti-human rights policies, specifically anti-2SLGBTQQIA+ and anti-Indigenous.

The recent election of an Indigenous premier, backed by an NDP majority, is a massive achievement, particularly against the global backdrop of rising far-right disinformation campaigns.

However, it's vital to understand that this victory doesn't mark the end of the collective struggle of Indigenous peoples or working-class Manitobans, as it is an incredible first step but not the end of the battle in addressing systemic injustices.

Consider the parallels from history:

Women gaining the legal right to vote was monumental, but it didn't eradicate misogyny. Instead, it often made discrimination more subtle and insidious.

The United States elected its first Black president, but it wasn't an end to racial prejudice. In fact, many experts argue that this very milestone set the stage for Donald Trump's appeal to disenfranchised working-class white Americans (and those centering ‘whiteness’)

In the wake of George Floyd's murder, there was a global surge in calls for inclusivity and justice in 2020-2021. Yet, the subsequent years, 2022 and beyond, witnessed a jarring 'whitelash'. Mainstream institutions, from the NHL to major corporations and school boards, appeared to (knowingly or unknowingly) prioritize white supremacist values and ideologies.

Canada's social fabric is threaded with deep-seated divisions, exacerbated by continuous disinformation campaigns orchestrated by the right and far-right, including political parties.

The efforts by the right are multi-prong, insidious, and deeply dangerous because the risk isn’t having a governing party you don’t align with; the risk is having a political party that doesn’t support your* human rights.

And because there is so much of this disinformation (intentionally false messaging spread as truth) spreading across Canada, with no formal or funded counter-narrative and force grounded in human rights, community, and kindness, this rhetoric is almost always winning. This detracts us from the pursuit of genuine progress.

This is why we can't just celebrate; instead, we must pair that celebration with vigilance. We need to work continuously, even after victories, to ensure human rights are upheld and basic needs are met.

To be complacent is to participate in an act of regression in support of right-wing, anti-human rights rhetoric. It's the continuous commitment to progress, even after the spotlight has dimmed, that will shape a brighter, more inclusive future for Canada.

—

