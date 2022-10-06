Omonia 1-0 Man Utd LIVE! Ansarifard goal - Europa League match stream, latest score and updates today

Omonia vs Manchester United LIVE!

Erik ten Hag will tonight be looking for a response from his players in Cyprus after the 6-3 weekend derby drubbing by Manchester City. United have flattered to deceive so far in the Europa League this term, after winning one and losing one of their opening two games, but this evening face a team who remain pointless and bottom of Group E.

Former Celtic head coach Neil Lennon, once upon a time touted as a possible Premier League manager, is in the hosts' dugout and almost snatched a point at Real Sociedad last time out, only to be beaten by a late goal. Any result tonight would surely go down as among the greatest in Omonia’s history.

United are without Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane in Nicosia, though Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro both come into the starting XI, along with Victor Lindelof. Anthony Martial is among the travelling substitutes, meanwhile. Follow Omonia vs Manchester United LIVE with Standard Sport’s blog below!

Omonia vs Man United latest news

GOAL! Ansarifard gives hosts shock lead

How to watch: BT Sport 1

Man United team news: Ronaldo and Casemiro come in

Omonia team news: Barker and Matthews start

AC Omonia Nicosia 1 - 0 Manchester United FC

18:43 , George Flood

It sounds like Ten Hag is going to introduce both Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw at half-time.

Half-time

18:36 , George Flood

Omonia 1-0 Manchester United

Well, well, well! What a half-time scoreline at GSP Stadium.

United absolutely dominated before Karim Ansarifard finished off a stunning Bruno counter-attack, since when the visitors have looked sloppy and nervous.

A major upset on the cards in Nicosia, unless Ten Hag can rouse his troops during the break.

(REUTERS)

18:34 , George Flood

45 mins: Two minutes of added time signalled at the end of this first half.

Charalampous shoots from range but fails to trouble De Gea.

18:32 , George Flood

43 mins: That’s a decent ball lofted in to Ronaldo, who is extremely well-marshalled by Hungarian defender Adam Lang and the chance for a United equaliser before the interval is lost.

Neil Lennon will be so happy with how this first half has progressed for his side, who are growing leaps and bounds in terms of confidence after snatching the opener.

18:30 , George Flood

40 mins: Eriksen tries to make something happen but United’s attack, which looked sharp early on, is now firmly stuck in the mud.

Their final ball and set-piece delivery are just not good enough by any stretch of the imagination.

18:27 , George Flood

37 mins: After being in utter control, United have looked really panicked since going behind, seeming very nervy indeed in and around their own box.

There are hurried clearances and Martinez gets away with a blatant shirt pull inside the box.

That could easily have been an Omonia penalty!

GOAL! Omonia 1-0 Manchester United | Karim Ansarifard 34’

18:21 , George Flood

34 mins: WOW! United have absolutely bossed this game but somehow find themselves behind 10 minutes before the break.

It’s a blistering break led by Bruno, who charges forward at real speed before eventually playing in Iranian striker Ansarifard, who is in front of Lindelof before lifting the ball into the back of the net with De Gea helpless.

The GSP Stadium erupts! What a moment. Ten Hag shakes his head in disbelief on the touchline.

(REUTERS)

18:20 , George Flood

31 mins: Omonia with a very rare foray forward as Dalot concedes a corner, but nothing comes of it for the hosts.

United are quickly back on the attack and Antony’s pace and trickery is too much for Czech full-back Jan Lecjaks.

18:18 , George Flood

29 mins: Ronaldo combines nicely with Eriksen and Sancho but can’t convert Dalot’s cross.

This is a training exercise for United at the moment, but Omomia are defending stoutly, to their credit.

But how much longer can they hold out?

18:14 , George Flood

26 mins: Fabiano is called into action again as Antony cuts in from the right flank and tries to bend a shot into the far top corner, but his fellow Brazilian is able to push wide.

United getting closer...

18:12 , George Flood

24 mins: Ronaldo lines up a free-kick from 20 yards after being cut down by Miletic, taking a painful blow to the Achilles.

However, his woeful effort ends up sailing high into the stands.

18:10 , George Flood

20 mins: Ronaldo showing his frustration every time something goes against him, including that overhit cross that evades his leap.

Frustration for United thus far, but if this pattern continues then it’s surely just a matter of time before the floodgates open.

Omonia are overmatched and obviously have a gameplan, but they have to get hold of the ball at some point, surely.

(REUTERS)

18:06 , George Flood

18 mins: How is this still 0-0?!

Omonia are sliced apart again and Fernandes ends up lifting the ball onto the crossbar!

Ronaldo can’t turn home the rebound from close range and he’s penalised for a high foot.

18:05 , George Flood

17 mins: United really should be ahead!

Martinez’s fine through ball goes beyond Fernandes and reaches Antony, who must score but instead tries to square it to the Portuguese.

He underhits the pass and Omonia can clear. That should have been 1-0!

18:02 , George Flood

14 mins: Ronaldo looks in the mood tonight as he executes a terrific turn inside the box before toe poking at goal, with Fabiano deflecting wide.

Eriksen directing the traffic for United.

Martinez can’t keep his header down from the resulting corner.

(REUTERS)

18:00 , George Flood

11 mins: United continue to monopolise possession as they patiently search for another opening, with Ronaldo looking dangerous on the last shoulder.

Replays show that was a great save from Fabiano to deny Ronaldo a few minutes ago, a strong left hand to keep out his low effort.

17:56 , George Flood

9 mins: The first save inside 10 minutes from Omonia’s Brazilian goalkeeper Fabiano, who gets down well to his left to parry away Ronaldo’s low strike after United attack at pace.

Ronaldo shows his frustration.

17:54 , George Flood

7 mins: Stand-in captain Fernandes is in the thick of the action for United early on, seeing a hopeful drive blocked after being teed up by Sancho, who had Malacia as another option on the outside.

Omonia are getting 11 men behind the ball now, with the visitors up to 70 per cent possession in the early going.

17:52 , George Flood

5 mins: It’s been a quiet start in Cyprus, with both sides seeing their fair share of the ball.

Fernandes tries to create enough space to let fly on the edge of the Omonia penalty area, but ex-Celtic man Matthews is there to clear.

Omonia can reset after a very dubious foul call against Martinez.

(REUTERS)

17:49 , George Flood

2 mins: United dominate possession from the off and force an early corner when Dalot’s searching cross for Fernandes is headed behind by Miletic.

The ball is swung in again but Omonia quickly clear their lines.

KICK-OFF

17:46 , George Flood

Underway in Nicosia!

Can United swiftly get back to winning ways, or there is a major upset on the cards?

Some atmosphere as Omonia kick off.

Portuguese João Pinheiro is today’s referee.

(REUTERS)

17:45 , George Flood

A minute’s silence is being held before kick-off in memory of the victims of the recent stadium disaster in Indonesia.

Similar tributes have been paid across all European football this week.

Sadly it’s not observed appropriately by everyone...

17:44 , George Flood

Here come the teams! Brilliant noise and striking white and green motifs from the Omonia fans ahead of what is arguably the most high-profile match in their history.

This is the second-longest European trip in United’s history, by the way, at over 4,000 miles.

They only ventured further when they travelled to Astana in Kazakhstan under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2019.

17:37 , George Flood

10-minute klaxon!

Neil Lennon has just been speaking to BT Sport, insisting he has been trying to keep the build-up as low key as possible this week... but easier said than done.

He says he is not sure what United team will turn up tonight, one wounded from the Manchester derby mauling or one itching to bounce back quickly.

The atmosphere is really building, with a sea of excited fans in green filling up the GSP Stadium.

(REUTERS)

All eyes on Ronaldo

17:19 , George Flood

Plenty of eyes on this man tonight, as always.

Reports this week have stated that Ronaldo will finally be allowed to leave Old Trafford in January if a suitable offer arrives.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been a bit-part player at best since the humiliation at Brentford in August, with his only starts coming in this competition.

Ten Hag attracted flak at the weekend by admitting that his decision not to bring him off the bench during the disaster at the Etihad was partly due to respect for his reputation.

Ronaldo scored United’s second goal in their 2-0 victory over Sheriff in Moldova last month... can he do the same in Cyprus?

He needs just one more to reach the 700-mark in club football.

(REUTERS)

Barker and Matthews start for Omonia

17:02 , George Flood

Omonia’s starting XI tonight includes former Manchester City youngster Brandon Barker, who spent time last season at Reading and has also played for the likes of Rangers, Hibernian, Preston and Rotherham.

Ex-Celtic, Sunderland and Charlton defender Adam Matthews also starts, but fellow ex-Bhoys star Gary Hooper is not fit enough to make the matchday squad.

Lennon makes two changes to the side that won away at Doxa on Saturday, with Barker and Hector Yuste replacing Loizos Loizou and Fotis Papoulis.

(BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

16:53 , George Flood

Tonight’s venue, the 22,859-capacity GSP Stadium in Strovolos, Nicosia District. It is the largest stadium in Cyprus.

(REUTERS)

Three Man United changes from derby drubbing

16:47 , George Flood

So Ten Hag makes three changes to the United team smashed in the Manchester derby, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro replacing Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay, who are both on the bench.

As expected, Raphael Varane’s injury means Victor Lindelof partners Lisandro Martinez in central defence this evening.

There are two goalkeepers on that United bench, along with Anthony Martial and youngsters Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho and Zidane Iqbal.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Omonia Nicosia lineup

16:42 , George Flood

Starting XI: Fabiano, Matthews, Miletic, Yuste, Lang, Lecjaks, Diskerud, Charalambous, Barker, Bruno, Ansarifard

Subs: Kontomis, Loizou, Papoulis, Kitsos, Zachariou, Uzoho, Panagiotou, Kakoullis, Bezus

16:40 , George Flood

Manchester United team in full

Manchester United starting XI: De Gea, Dalot, Malacia, Lindelof, Martinez, Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, Antony, Sancho, Ronaldo

Subs: Dubravka, Heaton, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Pellistri, Iqbal, Elanga, Garnacho, Martial, Rashford

Manchester United lineup

16:34 , George Flood

Here’s how United line up this evening...

Neil Lennon ‘can make difference' for Omonia

16:25 , George Flood

Omonia are managed by a familiar face in former Celtic, Bolton and Hibernian boss Neil Lennon, under whom they won the Cypriot Cup on penalties in May.

The club finished seventh in the Cypriot First Division last season and currently sit fourth this term after winning three and losing two of their opening five matches, including a 2-0 victory over Doxa Katokopias on Saturday.

Omonia forward Loizos Loizou believes Lennon can make the difference against United as they search for a huge upset following defeats by Real Sociedad and Sheriff Tiraspol.

“Yes, he can make it (the difference),” the Cyprus international said “He always tells us we are not scared of anyone - but we still have to be at our best levels.

“He helps us think we’re not playing against one of the best teams in the world, just to play like we always play.

“He can help us win. In his career as a coach he won a lot of trophies and titles. He knows how to win these titles.”

(PA)

16:19 , George Flood

More pre-match thoughts from the United boss:

Touch down in Cyprus as we settle into new territory with some matchday insight from the boss 💪#MUFC || #UEL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 6, 2022

Fernandes: Derby debacle shows how much we still need to improve

15:58 , George Flood

Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes - United’s stand-in skipper with Harry Maguire first benched then injured - admitted that Sunday’s debacle at the Etihad showed how far the club still have to go to achieve their aims.

The Portuguese also appeared confident that his side would bounce back strongly against Europa League minnows in Nicosia this evening.

"Obviously we know the game we played was not good enough for our standards, for what we have set for ourselves, for what we want to achieve this season," Fernandes said.

"We have let down the club altogether, not just one or two players. Altogether we didn't do enough to win the game, to get points from that game.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

"We all - when I say all I mean all, starting with me - are disappointed with the result obviously.

"Even on the derby, we have to take that for seeing what margin we still have to improve. It's still a long way to go.

"We know what we want to achieve, we know what we want to do.

"I know what the manager wants from me. I think we all know what the manager wants for us as a team and I think now it's just the time to get back to the good results. We have the chance to do it tomorrow straightaway."

Ten Hag thanks Man City for ‘reality check'

15:53 , George Flood

At his press conference on Wednesday, Ten Hag ended up thanking rivals Manchester City and opposite number Pep Guardiola for handing United a reality check after their promising improvements over recent weeks.

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both notched hat-tricks on a miserable afternoon for the red half of the city at the Etihad, which the Dutchman is determined to use as a learning experience.

“Obviously it was a difficult day,” Ten Hag said. “As always we analyse and we do that tough, the reality.

“It was a reality check, so we have to learn from it and carry on.

“You always take respect of the opponent but we will still stick to our philosophy, our rules, our principles.

“In tactics sometimes, also to surprise opponents, you have to bring something different in your game, and we will do that also for the future.

“But we can get a lot of confidence about this theory, when you beat Arsenal, you beat Liverpool and now we get a reality check with Man City - so we know we have to step up.

“So thank you for the lesson, from Pep and City. We will take that and we have to understand we have to do things much better.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Man United’s travelling squad

15:45 , George Flood

De Gea, Heaton, Dubravka, Lindelof, Martinez, Malacia, Dalot, Shaw, Fernandes, Eriksen, Fred, Casemiro, McTominay, Iqbal, Ronaldo, Martial, Rashford, Antony, Sancho, Pellistri, Elanga, Garnacho

Predicted Man United lineup

15:36 , George Flood

Here is how we expect Manchester United to line up in Cyprus tonight, with official team news on the way a little later on:

De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Martial; Ronaldo

Omonia vs Man United prediction

15:32 , George Flood

Surely United have enough to win this. Ronaldo might not be in the best form but will fancy his chances of adding to his tally in Europe.

Manchester United to win comfortably, 3-0.

(Manchester United via Getty Images)

Man United team news - Ronaldo to start?

15:31 , George Flood

Ten Hag has decisions to make in central defence tonight, with Raphael Varane joining Harry Maguire on the injury list. Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are also out injured.

“They are unavailable for tomorrow,” said Ten Hag of the aforementioned quartet at yesterday’s pre-match press conference. “Yes, in the case of Rapha, I have good hope [that he comes back soon].

“Harry will take a little bit longer. The other two, I cannot give a prognosis.”

That could mean Victor Lindelof starts alongside Lisandro Martinez at the back in Cyprus, given options are light.

Elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro will surely start, along with potentially Luke Shaw after Tyrell Malacia’s difficult day against City.

(Action Images via Reuters)

How to watch Omonia vs Man United

15:28 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the game via the BT Sport website or app.

Welcome to Omonia vs Man United LIVE coverage!

15:26 , George Flood

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s latest LIVE coverage of the 2022/23 Europa League.

We’ve got Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt on the agenda tonight and West Ham’s Conference League trip to Anderlecht, but here our focus is on events in the Cypriot capital of Nicosia, where Manchester United are in town to face Omonia.

Erik ten Hag will want a reaction from his players after their 6-3 derby mauling by Manchester City as they face Group E minnows managed by Celtic legend Neil Lennon.

Kick-off at GSP Stadium is at the earlier time of 5:45pm BST, so stay tuned for live match build-up, all the latest team news and game updates!