Omonia Nicosia vs Man Utd, Europa League live: Score and latest updates

Cristiano Ronaldo - omonia nicosia manchester utd europa league live score updates - Action Images via Reuters

05:12 PM

Casemiro and Antony arriving – they both start tonight

Casemiro and Antony both start tonight - Getty Images

05:03 PM

Team news: Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro start

Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro have been brought into a strong Man Utd starting line up for this evening.

The 37-year-old striker was an unused substitute in Sunday's 6-3 derby loss to City and former Real Madrid team-mate Casemiro comes in for just his second start since joining the Red Devils.

Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay make way, with Victor Lindelof replacing the injured Raphael Varane in Erik ten Hag's only other alteration.

Wales international Adam Matthews and former City prospect Brandon Barker start for Neil Lennon's Omonia.

04:55 PM

Team news: Omonia Nicosia's starting XI

Omonia Nicosia: Ribeiro de Freitas, Matthews, Miletic, Yuste, Lang, Lecjaks, Diskerud, Charalampous, Barker, Souza da Silva, Ansarifard.

Subs: Panayi, Loizou, Papoulis, Kitsos, Zachariou, Uzoho, Panagiotou, Kakoulli, Bezus.

04:52 PM

Team news is in: Manchester United's starting XI

Man Utd: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelöf, Martínez, Malacia, Casemiro, Eriksen, Antony dos Santos, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Subs: Martial, Rashford, Fred, Heaton, Shaw, Pellistri, Dúbravka, Elanga, McTominay, Garnacho, Iqbal.

04:15 PM

Good afternoon!

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of Manchester United's Europa League Group E visit to Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus.

Erik ten Hag is without Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane for the visit to to the Med. Maguire is still recovering from the injury he picked up on England duty at the start of last week and Varane is out after limping off in the first half of United's collapse in the Manchester derby last Sunday.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Donny van de Beek remaining unavailable, whilst Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe and Brandon Williams are long-term absentees.

United are second in their group having beaten Moldovan club Sheriff but narrowly losing to group leaders Real Sociedad.

Omonia have lost both their games, but their rising star Loizos Loizou believes head coach Neil Lennon will give his side the edge against United and has credited the former Celtic boss with improving his game.

The 19-year-old Cyprus international said: "He can help us win. In his career as a coach he won a lot of trophies and titles. He knows how to win these titles."

"He knows the club expects a lot from me and he helped me to always be one of the best. He has helped me not to be scared of anyone.

"He puts me under a lot of pressure, I can feel the pressure and I like it. He expects a lot from me."

Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to start tonight having featured heavily in both of United's European fixtures. He's not started in the league since the infamous 4-0 defeat at Brentford in the middle of August.

Loizou is the youngest ever player and scorer for both club and country, having made his Omonia debut at 15. He is relishing the opportunity to face Ronaldo this evening.

He said: "I'm not nervous, I'm not scared, I'm very excited we will face Cristiano and United.

"Ronaldo is the best player in the world. If we give him even one chance, he will hurt us. This is why we have to try to stop him. He is the best killer in football.

"Even with his difficult time now, he's the best. We have to stop him. I watched all his games at Real Madrid. Now we're going to play against each other."