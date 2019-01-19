Omnious Trump knocks Mark Selby out of Masters

Judd Trump has one eye on the Dafabet Masters crown after downing world No.1 Mark Selby to reach the semi-finals at the Alexandra Palace.

Trump has been on a strong run of form that has taken him to Northern Ireland glory already this season, as well as three other ranking quarter-finals.

But a test against the world’s best was always going to be on another level, though it was the Bristolian who proved the one to beat in the 6-2 success.

These two are notorious break-builders but it was the scrap that helped Trump en route to success, grinding out early frames – with the first one taking upwards of 45 minutes.

Next up is a match-up with former champion Neil Robertson but the 29-year-old knows it will take something special for him to be stopped from taking glory.

“I was quite happy with how he played, when someone is flying it’s very difficult to keep up, so I’m very happy to have been able to play a bit more scrappy snooker,” said Trump.

“I just tried to keep it tight, I wasn’t very relaxed out there and it’s always nice to get through that first round and still be in the tournament, but when you get towards the weekend you want to be there for the duration.



“There’s a lot of pressure out there, I was just able to deal with it a little bit better.

“If I play like I did in the first couple of games then I’ll have a good chance, but when you’re at the Masters you always know you’re in for a tough game and that you have to bring your A-game.

“I’m definitely more consistent, in the past couple of years I’ve been there or thereabouts in most tournaments and I’ve been putting myself in positions to win them.

“If you’re practising as hard as I am then the rewards do come.”

