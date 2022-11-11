Omnihorse.io Brings Real Life Horse Racing to the Metaverse

Omnihorse.io
·2 min read

Omnihorse.io Brings Real Life Horse Racing to the Metaverse

Pasadena, CA, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omnihorse.io is the first asset backed NFT project to bridge real life horseracing with the Web3 world. It does this by leveraging blockchain and metaverse technology. The step is just the latest in society’s move towards the realisation of a metaverse, a fully immersive concept made possible through the use of Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality headsets. Omnihorse have set up jockey clubs which are connected to a physical, thoroughbred horse certified by the horseracing industry and ready to race in real-life racecourses.

In order to achieve their goals, Omnihorse partnered with AMO Racing Ltd. and other organisations to create a collection of world-class thoroughbreds. Already AMO Racing Ltd. have over 150 elite thoroughbred horses in their stable with a planned expansion to 2,000 going forward. Omnihorse have their own native token, $OMH which is taken as a reward for those who stake their NFTs.

To join one of Omnihorse’s Private Jockey Clubs users must first buy one of its NFTs at which point they gain access to an array of rewards. These include exclusive content, the one-of-a-kind horsepower mining program where NFT holders race to earn (already available on Omnihiorse.ie for users to mine $OMH tokens), an upcoming metaverse horse racing game and VIP on-track experiences.

As a spokesperson for Omnihorse says: “At Omnihorse we have developed the first asset back NFT project that will link real life horseracing and the Web3 world. The metaverse is growing in popularity and will be another tier to our society. We are delighted to be moving in time with it and bringing such an exciting concept to life. Participants in our Private Jockey Clubs will be able to avail of exciting rewards. This is going to revolutionise horse racing forever and we can’t wait to be at the forefront of that shift.”

About Omnihorse.io

Omnihorse is a blockchain-focused start-up that is committed to connecting both the metaverse and the real world of horse racing. By offering access to its stable of horses using NFTs and its dedicated token system, Omnihorse creates more accessibility and community around the traditionally exclusive sport of horse racing. The Omnihorse ecosystem currently consists of its stable of elite thoroughbred horses, NFTs and $OMH tokens will soon expand to include a metaverse horse racing game and other digital and physical experiences.

Disclaimer : There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. This is not investment advice. Please do your own research.

Contact Information

Contact Person: Frederic Rough
Email: contact@omnihorse.io
Website: Omnihorse.io
Location: Pasadena, CA, USA



