Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women 2020

Chantal Blaak wins 2019 Omloop Het Nieuswsblad

The Spring Classics will kick off at the 2020 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad held on February 29. The women's 127km race will begin in Gent and conclude in Ninove.

It's a notoriously tough race held under the colder, and often times rainy, conditions of northern Europe. What makes the race even more challenge are the 10 climbs on route: Leberg (45km), Wolvenberg (57km), Molenberg (69.5km), Rekelberg (83.5km), Elvererberg (90km), Terbosse (94.5km), Eikenmolen (99.5km), Muur-Kapelmuur (109.5km) and the Bosberg (113.5km).

In the 2019 edition of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Chantal Blaak brought her Boels-Dolmans team their first victory of the season. Marta Bastianelli (then Virtu Cycling) was among the large chase group behind Blaak, and she sprinted to second place ahead of Jip van den Bos in third, which gave Boels-Dolmans two spots on the podium.