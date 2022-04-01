Omineca To Extend Warrants

SASKATOON, SK, March 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (TSXV: OMM) ("Omineca" or the "Company") announces that it is making an application to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to amend the expiry date of its share purchase warrants originally issued on April 27, 2020 and May 21, 2020 (the "Warrants"). The Warrants that are the subject of the amendment application were originally set to expire after 24 months of the date of issue. The application is to amend the expiry date to a date that is 36 months after the date of issuance, such that, if approved the Exchange, the Warrants set to expire April 27, 2022 will instead expire April 27, 2023 and the Warrants set to expires May 21, 2022 will instead expire May 21, 2023. For further information on the original issuance of the Warrants, please see the Company's press releases dated April 28, 2020 and May 21, 2020.

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd (CNW Group/Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd)
Completion of the proposed amendment to the terms of the Warrants is subject to the final approval of the Exchange.

About Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.'s flagship Wingdam gold exploration and placer recovery project is located along the Barkerville Highway 45 km east of the town of Quesnel. The Wingdam Property includes mineral tenures totaling over 50,000 hectares (500 square kms) and in excess of 15 linear kilometers of placer claims, both encompassing the Lightning Creek valley where topographic conditions created thick layers of overburden, which preserved a large portion of a buried paleochannel containing placer gold-bearing gravels. Omineca also has a diamond drill program currently underway exploring for the potential multiple hard rock sources of the placer gold at Wingdam.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any U.S. Person (as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act) or a person in the United States, unless an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Forward Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Omineca and its business. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of Omineca's management. In some cases the forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of the failure to complete the amendment of the Warrants, known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Omineca, including risks regarding the resource industry, economic factors and the equity markets generally and many other factors beyond the control of Omineca. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Omineca undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

