Omid Scobie tells of death threats following release of bombshell royal book Endgame

Omid Scobie appearing on This Morning on Thursday (ITV)

Royal author Omid Scobie said on Thursday he has received death threats since the release of his bombshell book Endgame.

Speaking on This Morning amid a backlash over some of the claims in his book, Mr Scobie said his father has been "harassed" and that he has personally received death threats.

Commenting on the reaction to Endgame, he said there have been "unnecessary attacks about me, it’s been an assassination on my character, my father has been harassed".

Co-presenter Alison Hammond then said: “You’ve had death threats as well."

Mr Scobie then replied: "Yes, and I don’t want to make light of those, but death threats are almost the least of my worries.

"I had tabloid journalists harassing my father, last week and the week before."

Mr Scobie’s book makes a series of allegations involving the Sussexes - including that William and other family members “covertly sanctioned” leaks to reporters about Harry, that the elder brother ignored texts from Harry when the family were making their way to Balmoral before the late Queen died last year, and that Charles and Meghan exchanged letters in the wake of her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The alleged letters are said to reveal the identity of two people the duchess claimed, in the TV interview, aired “concerns” about the colour of then-unborn Prince Archie’s skin.

The identity of the two royals who allegedly aired such concerns was apparently revealed in the Dutch translation of Endgame which has since been recalled and is being reprinted.

Commenting on the error, Mr Scobie said he only wrote and edited the English version of book.

Mr Scobie also denied that the error was a “stunt to sell books”, saying: “I have never submitted a book that had their names in it, so I can only talk about my version."

He added: “I'm obviously frustrated, I wouldn't say I'm upset about it because obviously I'd been working in a bubble of no emotion for the last ten days.”

The author also said that he did not expect the book to be “presented fairly” and that he is neither a friend nor close to the Sussexes.

The 42-year-old author said he did not interview the Duchess of Sussex for Endgame but shares mutual friends with her which helped with sourcing information.Mr Scobie co-authored Finding Freedom, a biography of the Sussexes which chronicled the couple in glowing terms.