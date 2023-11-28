Omid Scobie’s book ‘names the royal racist’ in Dutch translation as sales halted in Netherlands

Omid Scobie’s bombshell new book has dramatically been pulled in Holland after the Dutch version appeared to accidentally name the alleged “royal racist”.

In 2021, during an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle alleged that there were “concerns and conversations” about how dark her and Prince Harry’s son’s skin might be when she was pregnant.

The topic is raised in Endgame, the shocking new book from royal reporter and author Scobie released on Tuesday (28 November). You can read The Independent’s review of the book here.

In the book, Scobie doesn’t name the person, which he says is due to libel laws, but he does claim that the remarks were echoed by another person, also in the royal household.

However, The Daily Mail now reports that the person’s identity appears to have been revealed in the Dutch-language version of the book released to reviewers in the Netherlands.

The copy reads: “But in those private letters [the identity] was confirmed” before naming the person.

As a result, Endgame has reportedly been pulled in the Netherlands. This was confirmed by publishers Xander, who told The Daily Mail that it received a last-minute request from the US to halt sales until “further instructions”.

A spokesperson for the publisher told the publication that they couldn’t discuss the details, but said: “We have, however, received a request to put the title on hold and that is what we have done.”

The Independent has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

After Meghan and Harry’s interview with Winfrey was made public, Buckingham Palace released a statement on behalf of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Noting that “recollections may vary” with regards to the racism allegations put forward by Meghan, they said: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.”

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members.”

In Endgame, Scobie claims that Charles and Meghan discussed the issue in private letters that were exchanged in the aftermath of the interview, with Charles said to have suggested Meghan should also share her feelings with Kate and William.

However, Scobie alleges that neither Meghan nor Harry have heard from the now-Prince and Princess of Wales regarding the race row. An unnamed source close to the family said that “the silence has caused a lot of confusion and upset”.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Meghan did write to Charles after the interview, penning a letter expressing her concerns about an unconscious bias within the royal family.

Meghan’s letter was reportedly written in response to correspondence from Charles, who expressed his sadness over the divide within the royal family. The king also expressed his disappointment at the high-profile and serious nature of the allegation.

Both Charles and Meghan acknowledged that the alleged remark about Archie’s skin colour was not made with malice. Meghan thanked the king for his letter and clarified that she was not accusing the royal family of racism but rather raising concerns about an unconscious bias.