Omicron variant found in Miami-Dade, mayor’s office reports

The first case of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus was reported in Miami-Dade on Friday, bringing to three the total of known cases of the latest coronavirus strain in Florida.

The other two omicron cases in Florida were confirmed earlier in the week in Tampa Bay and St. Lucie County.

Numerous sources, including Miami Herald news partner CBS4, reported that the Miami-Dade omicron case was confirmed Friday by CardioPath, a private lab in Doral, after it sequenced the variant in a sample it received and tested on Thursday.

The Miami-Dade case had not been publicly confirmed by the Florida Department of Health or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of Saturday afternoon.

During the first week of December, through Wednesday, 22 U.S. states — including Florida — reported at least one COVID-19 case attributed to the omicron variant, according to the CDC. Of the 43 cases, there was one hospitalization and no reported deaths.

The Miami Herald reached out to Florida’s health department for comment.

A lab technician prepares to sequence COVID-19 omicron samples at the Ndlovu Research Center in Elandsdoorn, South Africa, on Dec. 8, 2021.

Miami-Dade mayor reacts

But Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava said on Saturday her office had been notified of the local case.

“News that the first official case of omicron has been detected in Miami-Dade County is a frustrating reminder that this pandemic is not over, and we must continue to take key measures to protect ourselves and our loved ones during the holiday season,” she said on Twitter.

She followed by urging the community to get vaccinated and get the available booster dose as protective means to help slow the spread. She also urged getting tested for those who think they may have been exposed or who have symptoms. And she suggested the wearing of masks in crowded areas.

The new variant was first discovered Nov. 11 in South Africa, and the first U.S. case was identified in California on Dec. 1 from someone who had returned from a trip to South Africa on Nov. 22, confirmed the CDC.

