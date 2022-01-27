New omicron subvariant in Meck + The latest snow forecast

It’s Friday Jr. once again, everyone. Kristen here. Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit, we hardly knew ye. After 2 years in operation in South End, the Charleston-based chain has shut down its Charlotte location. CharlotteFive’s Heidi Finley has the news here. As a proud College of Charleston Cougar, my heart hurts about this news. Guess y’all will have to head down to King Street to try the famous biscuits!

Let’s talk news:

COVID tester Felissa Hope prepares to gather a client’s sample at StarMed Healthcare on Tuckaseegee Road in Charlotte.

At least two cases of the new subvariant of omicron have been found in Mecklenburg County, local health officials say. The subvariant is called BA.2.

It’s likely Mecklenburg has hit a peak in the current surge of omicron infections, Mecklenburg County health director Dr. Raynard Washington said this week.

On Jan. 14, Mecklenburg set a new all-time record for COVID cases reported in a single day, with 4,376 cases reported, but since then, daily infections have started to fall.

The identification of the new subvariant in Mecklenburg is not necessarily a cause for concern right now, Washington said. “There is no indication that we should be concerned or expect another surge at this time,” Dr. Washington told the Observer.

The Observer’s Hannah Smoot has more details here.

Doug Meardon, left, makes a snowman with Ava Norman, 4, in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, January 22, 2022. Charlotte broke a 39-year-old record when 1.9 inches of snow fell during Friday night’s storm, the National Weather Service reported Saturday.

The Charlotte area will get snow this weekend, but don’t expect a ton, the Observer’s Jonathan Limehouse reports. Friday’s forecast calls for rain and snow showers between 11 p.m. and midnight, with a chance of more snow after midnight. Less then an inch total is possible.

According to the latest weather models, the amount of snow for Friday night is “trending downwards.” However, uncertainty in the data means upcoming forecasts could be different, Mike Rehnberg of the National Weather Service office in Greer, S.C., said Thursday. But the tea for now is that Charlotte is not expected to go into a winter weather advisory.

Story continues

Current models say the “big snow maker” will stay a little bit farther off the Carolinas coast, but a second wave could cross the mountains and into the Piedmont.

4 things to know about Mecklenburg County’s plans for its 2023 property revaluation by Gordon Rago

Mecklenburg is on track to set new tax values for homes and business properties next year.

Mecklenburg’s COVID rent relief applications quietly closed by Lauren Lindstrom

The change was made on the program’s website in January, but was not widely publicized.

‘Urgency, unity’ heightened in Charlotte Jewish community amid violence by Devna Bose

Three days after a rabbi and three others were held hostage at gunpoint inside a Texas synagogue, the Jewish Federation of Charlotte announced a $5 million fundraising campaign.

Charlotte Hornets’ LaMelo Ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

What Hornets’ LaMelo Ball is doing is elite. There’s no doubt he should be an All-Star by Rod Boone

“To be doing what he’s doing at the age of 20 is special. You don’t see this very often,” coach James Borrego said.

Charlotte FC has found its big-time goal-scorer. What’s next for the club’s MLS roster by Alex Andrejev

Said Charlotte FC sporting director Zoran Krneta, “(We’re) trying to bring the best possible players. We don’t take no for an answer and we’re trying to build a roster that we think is a competitive and winning roster.”





---

That’s all for today, folks. If you don’t already, subscribe to the Charlotte Observer here. If you’re already a subscriber (thanks!), download our iOS or Android app to get connected.

Stay updated with us at charlotteobserver.com, and follow along on Twitter and Instagram to see more from us. Thanks for reading!

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up here.