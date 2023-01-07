New Omicron subvariant found in Sask. during holidays, report says

·5 min read
At least two cases of the XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant have been identified in Saskatchewan, according to the province's latest Community Respiratory Illness Surveillance Program (CRISP) report, released Friday. (Anna Nahabed/Shutterstock - image credit)
At least two cases of the XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant have been identified in Saskatchewan, according to the province's latest Community Respiratory Illness Surveillance Program (CRISP) report, released Friday. (Anna Nahabed/Shutterstock - image credit)

A new Omicron subvariant was detected in Saskatchewan over the holidays, according to the latest Community Respiratory Illness Surveillance Program (CRISP) report.

The report, which covered the final two weeks of 2022, shows that Omicron subvariants BQ.1.1 and BQ.1 made up nearly 82 per cent of COVID-19 cases identified in Saskatchewan during the reporting week of Dec. 18.

But at least two cases of the XBB.1.5 subvariant, which is spreading in other parts of Canada and the world, have been identified in the province, the report shows.

"That's something to keep a watch on over the next month or two," said Dr. Cory Neudorf, a University of Saskatchewan professor of community health and epidemiology. He is also an interim senior medical health officer with the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

Saskatchewan's COVID-19 situation appears to align with that of the rest of Canada.

Omicron variants and subvariants caused the vast majority of COVID-19 cases in the country during the week of Dec. 18, 2022, Public Health Agency of Canada data shows.

XBB.1.5 made up 0.5 per cent of cases found that week, data shows.

Health authorities in the United States and the United Kingdom predict XBB.1.5 will quickly become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in their respective countries.

"We don't really know if [XBB.1.5 is] going to take off… but it's certainly a possibility," said Angela Rasmussen, a virologist with the University of Saskatchewan's Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization.

This particular strain of SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes COVID-19 — is a sublineage of the XBB and BA.2 subvariants. It was first detected last October and, as of Thursday, had been found in 29 countries, according to the World Health Organization.

It has swapped genes from those previous subvariants, while also mutating in a way that it can latch on tightly to human cells and evade antibodies well, giving it the potential to be highly transmissible, explained Nazeem Muhajarine, a University of Saskatchewan professor of community health and epidemiology.

The available information suggests, however, that XBB.1.5 should not cause more severe infection than previous Omicron subvariants, Rasmussen said.

The health experts CBC News interviewed each noted there isn't enough available data yet to tell how the subvariant will spread in Saskatchewan, especially as people return to their daily lives after the holiday season.

The detection of the new subvariant, they said, makes it important Saskatchewan residents get up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Less than 46 per cent of people aged five or older in Saskatchewan have received their primary series of doses and at least one booster dose, the CRISP report shows.

832 COVID-19 deaths in Sask. in 2022: report

The deadliest year of the pandemic so far for Saskatchewan became even deadlier in its final two weeks.

Data showed 816 people had died from COVID-19 by Dec. 17, 2022, eclipsing the 802 people who died in 2021.

The latest CRISP report shows 10 people died from Dec. 18 to Dec. 31. But public health officials had also identified six more deaths that had occurred in a previous reporting week, pushing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in 2022 to 832.

The amount of COVID-19 circulating in the community increased over the holidays.

Saskatchewan's PCR test-positivity rate increased from 5.8 per cent to 6.7 per cent by the end of year, the report shows.

There is likely more virus circulating in the community, however, as the data excludes positive rapid test results and few people are eligible to receive PCR tests.

Fewer people were admitted to hospital for COVID-19 from Dec. 18-31.

There were 103 hospital admissions from Dec. 18- 24, and 92 hospital admissions from Dec. 25-31.

Eight people were admitted to the intensive care unit for COVID-19 each reporting week.

RSV continues rising

More and more people are contracting respiratory viruses, such as bronchitis, the report shows.

A total of 343 people tested positive for an RSV in the final two weeks of 2022.

The RSV test-positivity rate rose by more than four percentage points, from 10.4 per cent in the week of Dec. 11 to 14.6 per cent in the week of Dec. 25.

"The triple-demic that… we're being warned against, we're certainly in the thick of it right now," Neudorf said.

"We don't need a report to tell us that a lot of people are off sick right now."

Young children — from newborns to four-year-olds — are particularly affected, making up about 70 per cent of all RSV cases, the report shows.

Young children are more severely affected because their bodies haven't had to fight such viruses before, and there are no vaccines developed for RSV yet, Neudorf explained

"They just tend to be more vulnerable," he said, adding that's true for many other infectious diseases.

For many children, though, this is the first time they've encountered RSV because the public health measures that were in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, also protected from RSV, he said.

Health officials expect an increase in the number of people getting sick as residents return to their daily lives, Neudorf said, but he urged people to practice prevention measures such as masking in crowded places.

Latest Stories

  • N.L. sees first case of new COVID-19 subvariant

    Newfoundland and Labrador has confirmed its first case of a new Omicron subvariant, which according to public health is the most transmissible strain of COVID-19 so far. In a statement issued Thursday, a spokesperson for the Department of Health said there is no indication the strain, dubbed XBB.1.5, causes more severe illness. "We anticipate that the spread of XBB in Canada will likely follow what has been seen in other countries," said the statement. The new variant is on the rise in the Unite

  • Woman charged with murder of five-year-old who died from stab wound

    David-Mario Lazar was pronounced dead at an address in Earlsdon, Coventry, in January last year.

  • Cases of highly contagious 'Kraken' Omicron subvariant identified in Alberta

    The first cases of the new, highly-contagious Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 have been identified in Alberta. Nicknamed Kraken, there have been four confirmed cases of the new mutation of the virus, the province said on Wednesday. It is the latest variant to emerge. "We are monitoring this new subvariant and managing cases as they emerge," said Alberta Health spokesperson Charity Wallace. "We encourage Albertans to stay up-to-date on their immunizations." The variant came about through the fusion of

  • Uvalde School Shooter’s Mom Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to Kill a Man

    Oklahoma County Detention Center The mother of the Robb Elementary School shooter, who gunned down 19 students and two teachers in May, is facing charges for allegedly threatening to kill a man, police said.Adriana Martinez Reyes, 40, was arrested and charged on Jan. 4 with threatening to perform an act of violence as well as assault and battery on Wednesday after a domestic-violent incident, Oklahoma City Police said. The arrest marks the second time this month that police responded to the Okla

  • Recycling Yard Hides Hundreds Of Classic Cars

    Stop looking for rural farms and start hunting for your barn finds at the city dump!

  • Nate Diaz teases next move amid Jake Paul fight offer

    YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul has signed with MMA promotion PFL and made the UFC legend an offer

  • The Symptoms Of COVID Variant XBB That Doctors Are Seeing Right Now

    Pay attention to these common signs of infection.

  • Red Wings place forward Jakub Vrana on waivers

    The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers on Tuesday in a surprising move.

  • Steelers still eyeing playoffs as Browns visit in finale

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — When November began, the Pittsburgh Steelers were lifeless and listless at 2-6, searching for a chance to get back to “respectability,” as longtime coach Mike Tomlin put it. The Steelers did more than that over the following two months. They've entered the final week of what once appeared to be a lost season with an outside chance at making the playoffs. The only people not stunned by a second-half surge that seemed unlikely at Halloween might be the guys in black and gold who

  • Morant, Jones lead Grizzlies to 118-108 victory over Kings

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and three blocks as the Grizzlies won their third straight. Morant added eight rebounds and five assists. Jones had eight assists and Steven Adams tied his career-high with 23 rebounds. De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 19 points

  • Eichel shines in Knights return in 5-2 win over Penguins

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in his return from a lower-body injury and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Thursday night. Vegas leads the Western Conference and is tied for second in the NHL at its midway point of the season. Pittsburgh, a 2-1 loser in Boston on Monday in the Winter Classic, has lost six straight, going 0-4-2 since Dec. 27. After giving the Knights a 2-0 lead early in the first period, Eichel — back after missing 11 games — a

  • Jets' playoff hopes slide away again with 5th straight loss

    SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. From legitimate playoff contenders barely a month ago to yet another postseason spent at home as a spectator. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring that for the franchise-record 12th straight season the Jets won't be part of the NFL playoffs, the longest active drought in the league. The Jets (7-9) last reached the postseason in 2011 and will fin

  • Vancouver Canucks snap skid with 4-2 win over struggling Colorado Avalanche

    VANCOUVER — After another string of ugly losses, the Vancouver Canucks knew they had to respond. On Thursday they did, beating the defending Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche 4-2. "We've proven that this group can do it," said J.T. Miller, who sealed the score with an empty-net strike late in the third period. "It's just about doing it on a regular basis and that being in our DNA as a team and obviously we did it tonight, so felt good." The result snapped a three-game skid for the Canucks

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • Tkachuk's hat trick lifts Panthers over Coyotes 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk recorded his first hat trick as a member of the Florida Panthers as he helped lead his team to a 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Tkachuk was acquired over the summer in a trade in which Calgary received Florida stars Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar in return. His third goal added to his team lead with 20. Florida also got a pair of goals from Eric Staal and 33 saves from Spencer Knight to end a two-game skid. The Coyotes, which fell

  • Forsberg, Karlsson, Raanta named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev

  • Panthers' failure to reach playoffs hurts Wilks' job hopes

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Steve Wilks’ bid to become Carolina’s next full-time head coach took a huge hit Sunday after the Panthers blew an 11-point fourth quarter lead and lost 30-24 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, eliminating them from playoff contention. Wilks is 5-6 since taking over as interim coach for Matt Rhule, who was fired after Week 5. And while Wilks has the support of the players in the locker room, it seems unlikely it will be enough to save his job as owner David Tepper heads into deci

  • Texans revert to terrible play in 31-3 rout by Jaguars

    HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans had one of their worst performances of the season a week after ending a nine-game skid. The Texans (2-13-1) were routed 31-3 by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, leaving them without a home win for the first time in franchise history. Houston looked to have made progress in recent weeks, losing close games to Dallas and Kansas City before beating the Titans 19-14 last weekend. But this weekend, Houston was thoroughly dominated by the Jaguars to snap a nine-gam

  • Winter Classic: Bruins squeeze past Penguins at Fenway Park

    The Boston Bruins just edged out the Pittsburgh Penguins on a pair of goals by Jake DeBrusk in front of a packed Fenway Park in the 2023 Winter Classic.

  • Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at