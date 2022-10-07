Omicron-specific COVID-19 booster eligibility expands, flu shots begin Tuesday

The flu shot can be safely administered at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine, says Public Health. (Ben Nelms/CBC - image credit)

Starting Tuesday, New Brunswickers 18 and older will be eligible to get the Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine booster if five months have passed since their last dose or infection, and annual flu shots will also become available that day.

"As the weather becomes cooler and people spend more time indoors, there are more chances to spread viruses," Dr. Yves Léger, the acting chief medical officer of health said in a statement.

"Vaccination remains the best way to prevent severe symptoms of COVID-19 and influenza."

Until now, only New Brunswickers 50 and older, those aged 12 -17 who are immunocompromised or have a high-risk medical condition, and those aged 18 and older who live in a First Nations community have been eligible for Moderna's bivalent booster.

It targets both the original coronavirus and the Omicron variant BA.1 that emerged late last year and drove the largest wave of infection and hospitalization in the pandemic.

"We strongly recommend New Brunswickers stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines, including getting a fall or winter booster … regardless of how many COVID-19 vaccine doses they have had in the past," said Léger.

"This is especially important for those most at risk of severe outcomes of COVID-19," he said, including people who are 50 or older, immunocompromised, have chronic conditions, or are not fully vaccinated and boosted, if eligible.

Booster doses are available at select pharmacies across the province and at Public Health clinics in some areas.

The flu shot can be safely administered at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine, Public Health advises.

Léger reiterated the province is expected to see increased influenza activity this year, following two years of relatively low numbers.

The flu shot is recommended for all New Brunswickers aged six months and older, with a higher dose for those 65 or older.

It will be available for free at several pharmacies, as well as through primary care providers, such as physicians, nurse practitioners and public health nurses.

Out-of-province students can get their flu shots through student health services at their respective post-secondary institutions. New residents and non-residents without a medicare card can get flu shots free of charge from a pharmacist.