Omicron could be ‘first ray of light’ towards living with Covid

Miranda Bryant
·3 min read
<span>Photograph: Guy Bell/Rex/Shutterstock</span>
Photograph: Guy Bell/Rex/Shutterstock

The emergence of Omicron could be the “first ray of light” towards living with Covid as an endemic disease, according to a government scientific adviser.

Dr Mike Tildesley, a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (Spi-M) and a University of Warwick professor, said Omicron could be an indicator that in the future there may be a less severe variant that is similar to the common cold. But as Covid cases continued to rise in the UK and hospitalisations at their highest in almost a year, he said “we’re not quite there yet”.

“The thing that might happen in the future is you may see the emergence of a new variant that is less severe, and ultimately, in the long term, what happens is Covid becomes endemic and you have a less severe version. It’s very similar to the common cold that we’ve lived with for many years,” he told Times Radio on Saturday.

“We’re not quite there yet, but possibly Omicron is the first ray of light there that suggests that may happen in the longer term. It is, of course, much more transmissible than Delta was, which is concerning, but much less severe.”

default

He added: “Hopefully, as we move more towards the spring and we see the back of Omicron, we can get more inter-relationships of living with Covid as an endemic disease and protecting the vulnerable. Any variant that does emerge which is less severe, ultimately, in the longer term, is where we want to be.”

A total of 18,454 people were in hospital with coronavirus on 6 January, according to government figures. This marks a 40% week-on-week rise and the highest number since 18 February.

Middlesbrough, Copeland and Redcar and Cleveland had among the UK’s highest week-on-week rises in Covid cases, while in London they were thought to be slowing down.

Tildesley said rises in hospital admissions in the north-east, north-west and the Midlands were “concerning” and that most parts of the country were approximately two to three weeks behind London.

“On the slightly more positive side, so it doesn’t sound all doom and gloom, what we are seeing from hospital admissions is that stays in hospital do appear to be on average shorter, which is good news, symptoms appear to be a little bit milder, so this is what we are seeing consistently with the Omicron variant,” he added.

According to NHS England data, 39,142 NHS staff at hospital trusts in England were absent due to Covid on 2 January – a 59% rise on the previous week and more than triple the number at the beginning of December.

The Health Service Journal estimated that staff absences across the whole of the NHS for all reasons, including Covid, could be as high as 120,000. Around 9,300 armed forces are available on standby.

Meanwhile, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has advised against giving a second booster, or a fourth dose, of the vaccine to care home residents and people aged 80-plus after figures showed it was 90% effective at preventing hospital admission.

Instead, experts want to prioritise the rollout of the first booster dose and encourage those who are still unvaccinated to have first and second doses.

To date, more than 51 million people have had a first dose and over 47 million have had a second dose. More than 35 million have had a booster or third dose.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Reports: Canada's Olympic hockey long list taking shape

    We have some new names to consider for Canada now that the NHL has officially pulled out of Olympic participation.

  • Canadian Olympic athletes on tenterhooks trying to avoid COVID ahead of Beijing

    Faster. Higher. Stronger. Together — and just don't test positive. That's the rallying cry for thousands of athletes as they prepare for the Olympics. With less than a month to go until the Feb. 4 opening ceremony at the Beijing Games, and with the clock ticking on the Canadian Olympic Committee's Jan. 23 deadline to announce the athletes who will be competing, the only thing on the minds of most athletes is staying clear of the highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19. "There's this invisi

  • Broncos have never fixed their shortcomings under Vic Fangio

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Coach Vic Fangio staunchly defended his embattled coordinators Pat Shurmur and Tom McMahon during the Broncos' bye week, saying he needed to help them fix the multitude of maladies that were threatening to derail Denver's once promising season. No repairs were ever completed and the Broncos (7-9) chug into 2022 with five consecutive losing seasons and a playoff drought stretched to six years. Most of the blame falls on a spectacularly sloppy special teams unit and an inco

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • High school hockey player dies from injury suffered during game

    A high school hockey player from Greenwich, Conn., has died as a result of an injury he sustained during a game.

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. Francesco Friedrich delivered a stellar performance at home with a second consecutive victory on the heels of his 21-race World Cup winning streak being halted, this time partnering with Alexander Schueller for a 1:49.78 finish. German teammates Johannes Lo

  • Nick Nurse talks Fred VanVleet's All-Star case after win over Spurs

    "We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Maple Leafs down undermanned Oilers 4-2 to send Edmonton to its 11th loss in 13 games

    TORONTO — Ilya Mikheyev and the Toronto Maple Leafs added to the Edmonton Oilers' misery Wednesday night. Mikheyev scored on a third-period power play as Toronto defeated the undermanned Oilers 4-2 at Scotiabank Arena. It marked the eighth straight game the Leafs have scored with the man advantage and the fifth consecutive contest Edmonton has allowed a power-play goal. Mikheyev ripped his third goal of the season — and third in the last two games since returning from wrist surgery Dec. 14 — pas

  • The best male and females footballers in 2021

    Find out the top 3 male and female football players for 2021 according to the Guardian survey.

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • Canadian tennis star Leylah Fernandez a winner in her opening match of 2022

    ADELAIDE, Australia — Canadian tennis star Leylah Fernandez kicked off her 2022 season with a win on Monday, defeating Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-4 in first-round action at the Adelaide International. Fernandez converted 86 per cent of her first-serve points and had four aces in the victory. The 19-year old from Laval, Que., did not face break point, and broke Alexandrova twice on eight chances. Fernandez, the world No. 24, will next face the winner of a match between fifth seed Iga S

  • B.C. hockey community mourns death of 18-year-old player

    Grant Gilbertson, 18, died in a car accident on his way to practice.

  • Precious Achiuwa’s energy and commitment a difference-maker for Raptors

    Precious Achiuwa was at his best, scrappiest self as the Raptors carved out a win over the Bucks. He spoke post-game about his impact on the court, what he’s learned from this team, and things the scoresheet doesn’t necessarily show. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Gobert tests positive for virus again, enters NBA protocols

    The first time that Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA didn’t even have health and safety protocols. It shut down the league instead. This time, the Utah Jazz center might just miss a few days. Gobert has tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed Thursday on the virus-related protocols list — something that didn’t even exist when he tested positive for the virus on March 11, 2020, the night that the NBA shut down for more than four months and ultimately decided to finish its sea

  • Should the Oilers consider bringing in Mike Babcock?

    Dave Tippett and the Edmonton Oilers appear to be in need of a change, and usually coaches tend to face the music when that's the case. If the Oilers decide to make a switch, is Mike Babcock a good option?

  • Justin Champagnie says shooting 200 corner threes every morning has 'been paying off'

    Raptors rookie Justin Champagnie breaks down his career night versus the Spurs on Tuesday, where the undrafted former Pitt star put up 14 points — making five of his six shots, four of five three-pointers, and added three rebounds and a block for good measure. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ingram scores 32, Pelicans beat depleted Warriors 101-96

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram broke out of a shooting slump with 32 points and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a three-game skid with a 101-96 victory over the depleted Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Warriors' leading scorer Stephen Curry was ruled out after hurting his left quad during a loss a night earlier in Dallas. Also held out was veteran leader and leading rebounder Draymond Green because of a sore hip. Meanwhile, both teams apparently were missing their 3-point shooting r

  • Players frustrated as NHL postpones Canucks, Senators games due to capacity limits

    Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat says he and his teammates simply want to get back to playing hockey. The Canucks had yet another game pushed back indefinitely on Friday when the NHL announced it was postponing Saturday's matchup with the Ottawa Senators in Vancouver due to ongoing attendance restrictions. The league also postponed a tilt between the Senators and Jets in Winnipeg originally set for Jan. 15. “We were obviously looking forward to playing and with the game getting cancelled and