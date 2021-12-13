Omicron: 1,576 more cases of highly-infectious new Covid variant reported across UK

Another 1,576 cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been reported in the UK, officials revealed on Monday.

It takes the UK total to 4,713 and comes after the first death from Omicron was revealed by Boris Johnson.

Of those additional cases, 1,534 have been reported across England, 27 have been reported in Scotland and 15 are in Wales,the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.

There were no additional cases reported across Northern Ireland, the UKHSA said.

The variant now accounts for around 40 per cent of infections in London, Mr Johnson told reporters at a vaccination centre in the capital.

“Sadly at least one patient has now been confirmed to have died with Omicron,” he said. It is not yet known whether the person had been vaccinated or had any underlying health issues.

Earlier, it was revealed that 10 people had been hospitalised with the Omicron variant across England. Their ages ranged from 18 to 85 years and most had received two vaccination doses.

The UKHSA said Omicron - first detected in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong in late November - can overcome the immunity of those who have had two shots of vaccines such as AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech .

South Africa’s health ministry said it was unable to say with certainty if any of its Covid-19 deaths were caused by Omicron as deaths were not broken down by variant.

It comes as Mr Johnson faces growing anger from Tory backbenchers over stiffer Plan B restrictions and sinking poll ratings.

An Ipsos MORI survey for The Standard showed Labour leader Keir Starmer’s ranking was 13 percentage points ahead of Mr Johnson - the first time a Labour leader had been viewed as a more capable prime minister since 2008.

