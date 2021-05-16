OMG, I Want to Rent That House: Santa Barbara, CA

via VRBO

Santa Barbara, CA (Vrbo): The Californians are fleeing, recent headlines have told us. While (former) residents may be snapping up cheaper housing in places like Idaho and Texas, those of us in the other 49 states should get busy making plans of our own: swooping in to book some prime West Coast vacation rentals. It’s the ideal California scenario: enjoy a few weeks of perfect weather while avoiding the gloomy state taxes. Sure, this $3,200 a night Santa Barbara beauty may be a bit more penny-precious than a chateau on a different coast, but with this view, who can resist?

Now this is the kind of green carpet greeting we require whenever we arrive to a new paradise. This home is spacious with plenty of room for you and your five chosen guests to spread out.

When you write about vacation homes, you can begin to sound like a broken record with all the talk of gorgeous sunset views. Here, you can take in the daily masterpiece of colors from the comfort of designer wooden furnishings.

You can skip the obligatory jostling over the prime bedroom during this vacation, because all three rooms feature plush kings. Though, this master has the only in-room balcony and fireplace. Shh, don’t tell the others…

While you generally aren’t able to enjoy a good soak-with-a-view in places like Manhattan, here in the foothills of the Santa Ynez Mountains, you can bathe au natural without any concerns over who may or may not be peeping through your window.

California is all about living your life outside. You can do that at the beach or stay in the comfort of your own (borrowed) home and enjoy one of the many outdoor seating areas.

Nothing says “class” like artfully curated built-ins. We’re digging this black, cream, and copper color scheme.

Normally, we’re fans of opting for resident chefs or the most delicious take-out while on vacation. But when you’re holed away in Santa Barbara with this kitchen, it may be a good idea to stretch your creative cooking capacities and whip up a homemade feast every night.

The indoor lounging areas are light, bright, and calming… so, it’s really a shame that you won’t be spending much time in them. There are just too many places to lounge in the fresh coastal air.

The sweetest dreams of perfect waves and multiple holes-in-one are a guarantee. Just trust us… no need to read the fine print.

There are no requirements for what you should read while on vacation, but your chic score will rocket up if you match the your book cover to the design aesthetic. This photo helpfully suggests you stick to books in black.

Hiking or gym? That is the question. While “both” is always an option, who really wants to take away from time wine tasting or sunning at the beach while in Santa Barbara?

You’re one of those crazy people who spent your quarantine actually being productive and writing the next great American play. But with theaters still on ice, how will people appreciate your genius? Well, you could always stage a reading in your temporary backyard. The show must go on!

There’s a hot tub on the terrace and a fire pit on the lawn which means — there really are very few reasons to leave the great outdoors.

There is no other option other than rest and relaxation with these lush canon views. Plus, with the owners touting the “perfect climate” of the area, you’re pretty much guaranteed the ideal vacation you’ve been dreaming about for a year.

Book Your Stay: Santa Barbara, CA: $3,200/night via Vrbo

