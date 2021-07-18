OMG, I Want This House: Portland, OR

Courtesy Trulia

If you’ve ever dreamed of doing your best impression of Snow White, surrounding yourself with trees, a canopy of green, and woodland creatures, then the Mason Residence is the home you’ve been waiting for. On the market for the first time since it was built in 1971, this home is 4,000 square feet of midcentury modern minimalism and 1.5 acres of Pacific Northwest timberland that can all be yours for a chic $1.3 million.

The Mason Residence is the creation of famed local architect Saul Zaik, who was an Oregonian to his core: he was born and raised in Portland, studied architecture at the University Oregon, and founded his practice in the City of Roses. His work reflected and embraced his love of the area.

If you become the proud owner of this home, you can officially begin telling people about your new “wings.” That’s right, the house is made up of two sections that extend off of either side of the foyer. (We hear chateau bragging is a really cute social trait.)

You can embrace the local food movement in a whole new way here with the help of your very own greenhouse. Start practicing the delivery of this classic line that you can whip out at your next dinner party: “Oh, this old lettuce? I grew it with my own two hands.”

The home may be tucked away from civilization—or at least the road—but it’s actually only a 15-minute drive from Portland. The feeling of remoteness is exactly what the architect intended. “Our attitude was that the best thing you can do is something nobody can see as they drive down the street,” Zaik once told Portland Modern. “Well, I shouldn’t say that. Maybe it is better to say that it is something discreet. I think it has to do with a northwest lifestyle.”

Like its surroundings, this home is all about the interplay between wood and light. Taking its cues from the forest, the exterior of the house is clad in cedar and the floors are made of oak, while plenty of windows and glass walls allow the natural sunshine to flow through.

So, back to our previous discussion of your new wings—one of them is occupied by a giant master suite. While the current owners have chosen to embrace a new interpretation of work-life balance, may we suggest you transform the bedroom alcove from an office into a relaxing sitting room?

Though, we must admit, this at-home office is pretty fabulous, even if it is within direct view of the master bed. Can you say, “irresistible temptation to nap”?

We love symmetry, especially in architecture-forward homes that are all about the minimalism. Four bedrooms are properly matched by four bathrooms.

The three additional bedrooms are located on the top floor of the other wing of the house, while the bottom floor is inhabited by a very cozy living room complete with a blazing fireplace.

The style is simple, streamlined minimalism, but not in a cold, stark way. The Mason Residence is all warm woods, neutral colors, and comforting interiors.

Living here is guaranteed to majorly lower your stress levels, even if the Zooms are still going strong. Mindfulness communities are all about the forest bathing these days, and immersing yourself in wilderness isn’t something you have to do while living here—it will just happen naturally over the course of your daily life.

Zaik was a key member of the Pacific Northwest Modernism movement and each of his properties is imbued with local soul. According to Portland Modern, when Zaik was once asked about the validity of the regional style, he said, “It is absolutely valid. It is site-oriented in terms of sun and weather. It respects the vegetation of the site.” This view of the home proves out that design mission.

If there’s one resounding vibe in this little patch of woods, it’s peace. We imagine living in this home would be like being in a perpetual yoga class, but the part at the end that’s all about letting go and mindfulness while vegging out in child’s pose.

We love The Secret Garden, but we think author Frances Hodgson Burnett was thinking a little too small. We prefer our hidden places to be a bit bigger, more of the secret forest variety that we can live in full time without having to sneak around to avoid the prying eyes of any grumpy uncles. With the Mason Residence, that wish has been granted.

