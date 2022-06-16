Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.32

Omega Flex, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OFLX) dividend will be increasing on the 5th of July to US$0.32, with investors receiving 6.7% more than last year. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.1%, which is below the industry average.

Omega Flex's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Omega Flex's earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 9.8% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 51% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Omega Flex Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is great to see that Omega Flex has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. Since 2013, the first annual payment was US$0.42, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$1.20. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 12% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

We Could See Omega Flex's Dividend Growing

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Omega Flex has impressed us by growing EPS at 9.8% per year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

We Really Like Omega Flex's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Omega Flex (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.