Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Is Aiming To Keep Up Its Impressive Returns

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So, when we ran our eye over Omega Flex's (NASDAQ:OFLX) trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Omega Flex, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.46 = US$33m ÷ (US$93m - US$21m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Omega Flex has an ROCE of 46%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 11% earned by companies in a similar industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Omega Flex's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Omega Flex deserves to be commended in regards to it's returns. The company has consistently earned 46% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 30% in that time. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. If Omega Flex can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

Our Take On Omega Flex's ROCE

In the end, the company has proven it can reinvest it's capital at high rates of returns, which you'll remember is a trait of a multi-bagger. Therefore it's no surprise that shareholders have earned a respectable 93% return if they held over the last five years. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Omega Flex you'll probably want to know about.

