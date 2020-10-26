How Is Omega Diagnostics Group's (LON:ODX) CEO Compensated?

Colin King has been the CEO of Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX) since 2017, and this article will examine the executive's compensation with respect to the overall performance of the company. This analysis will also look to assess whether the CEO is appropriately paid, considering recent earnings growth and investor returns for Omega Diagnostics Group.

Comparing Omega Diagnostics Group PLC's CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Omega Diagnostics Group PLC has a market capitalization of UK£175m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as UK£201k for the year to March 2020. This means that the compensation hasn't changed much from last year. We note that the salary portion, which stands at UK£191.6k constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between UK£77m and UK£307m, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was UK£324k. In other words, Omega Diagnostics Group pays its CEO lower than the industry median. Furthermore, Colin King directly owns UK£459k worth of shares in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary UK£192k UK£190k 95% Other UK£9.4k UK£11k 5% Total Compensation UK£201k UK£201k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 62% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 38% is other remuneration. Omega Diagnostics Group pays a high salary, concentrating more on this aspect of compensation in comparison to non-salary pay. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC's Growth

Over the last three years, Omega Diagnostics Group PLC has shrunk its earnings per share by 98% per year. Its revenue is up 12% over the last year.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. And while it's good to see some good revenue growth recently, the growth isn't really fast enough for us to put aside my concerns around EPS. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Omega Diagnostics Group PLC Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 372% over three years, Omega Diagnostics Group PLC has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

Omega Diagnostics Group pays its CEO a majority of compensation through a salary. As we touched on above, Omega Diagnostics Group PLC is currently paying its CEO below the median pay for CEOs of companies belonging to the same industry and with similar market capitalizations. And although the company is suffering from declining EPS growth over the past three years, shareholder returns remain strong. So, while it would be nice to have better EPS growth, our analysis suggests CEO compensation is quite modest.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. We identified 3 warning signs for Omega Diagnostics Group (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

