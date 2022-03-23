OMD NAMED BEST PERFORMING GLOBAL MEDIA NETWORK

Omnicom Media Group Agency Takes Top Slot in RECMA Diagnostics Report

for Third Consecutive Wave

North America, EMEA, Nordics and Central East Europe Regions All Ranked #1

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /CNW/ -- In the latest edition of the highly regarded Network Diagnostics report from RECMA (Research Company Evaluating the Media Agency Industry), Omnicom Media Group agency OMD Worldwide has been named the best performing global media network overall, earning its highest-ever scores and maintaining a significant lead over the second ranked agency. This marks the third consecutive wave in which OMD had topped the Diagnostics report, leading RECMA to describe the agency as "a robust and growing leader."

The diagnostics report is based on the evaluation of 700 agencies in 47 markets. Utilizing 19 KPIs - including expertise in digital channels, content, data and analytics, and international markets - the report offers a marketing index that goes beyond quantitative metrics such as activity volume or financial results. Participating agencies are ranked both numerically and by the following categories: Strong Leader, Top Player, Challengers, Mid-Size Players, Mutating Players and Emerging Players.

Increasing its scores from the October 2022 report, OMD was the only agency to earn the "Strong Leader" designation, earning a total score of 2,315 points and a quali-share of 10.7 - a score that represents three years of consistent growth against this metric, which RECMA defines as the ratio between an agency's total points and the total score of the 17 global media agency networks that were assessed.

SOURCE: RECMA March 2022 Diagnostic Report

A breakdown of the global ranking shows OMD owning the number one positions in North America, EMEA and Central East Europe regions; as well as a strong second place ranking in APAC that helped fuel what RECMA termed an Omnicom Media Group "surge" in the region. Overall, its performance reflects the service and offer that has helped OMD clients protect, transform, and grow their business amid ongoing marketplace volatility driven by both the lingering impact of the pandemic, as well as burgeoning economic concerns around the globe.

"As brands are emerging from two years of the pandemic, they are re-evaluating their tools, approaches and operations to best address new consumer realties. In turn, the role that media agencies play has become exponentially more critical and more expansive than ever," says OMD Worldwide CEO George Manas. "This report confirms that OMD has the talent, capabilities and platform expertise to lead clients into the future and accelerate their business transformation agendas to fuel growth."

Recent months have provided ample evidence supporting Manas' claims, including a deep dive look at how OMD clients are leveraging Omni - the marketing orchestration platform that supports all Omnicom agencies - to achieve digital transformation; the launch of high-demand data and technology consultative practices to help clients quickly adapt to changes in the commerce, privacy and identity landscapes; and changes/additions to the global talent roster that assure next generation leadership and vision across regions, countries and capabilities, including former Bain Consulting partner Blake Cuthbert as CEO of OMD EMEA, Anisha Ayer as CEO of OMD India, and adding a Chief Product Officer, Chief Data and Technology Officer and Chief Activation Officer to the OMD USA leadership team.

In addition to its top performance ranking, OMD is also the #1 in RECMA Overall Activity Volume ranking with $36.7 billion and almost 10% of industry shares; OMD was the most medalled agency network at the 2021 Cannes Lions Festival; and is currently the top ranked media agency in the Effies Index, which measures agency effectiveness.

