Ombudsman clears TLTI on closed meeting

Leeds and the Thousand Islands Township's committee of the whole did not contravene the Municipal Act on Sept. 8, 2020, when it received a verbal update in a closed session concerning negotiations with a commercial partner, The Ombudsman of Ontario has ruled.

However, Paul Dube told the committee it must provide a general description of the issue to be discussed in a resolution to move in camera.

Dube and his office received a complaint alleging that the township's committee of the whole contravened the Municipal Act by discussing a verbal update concerning negotiations with a commercial partner in camera. The complaint alleged that the topic did not fit within any of the exceptions to the open meeting rules.

Dube's office was also told that the committee failed to provide the general nature of the subject matter to be discussed before proceeding into closed session.

The committee of the whole met in council chambers at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 8, 2020. The meeting was livestreamed online. At approximately 7:30 p.m., the committee resolved to move into closed session to discuss "personal matters about an identifiable individual, including municipal employees," the ombudsman was told.

During the closed session, the committee discussed a matter related to municipal employees. However, Dube's office was told that an unrelated verbal update was also provided to council by the chief administrative officer during the in-camera meeting. This update related to negotiations with a commercial partner of the Township and was recorded in the closed meeting minutes, Dube was told.

Following these discussions, the committee moved back into open session and provided a report back that was captured by the audio recording as an “update in regard to personal matters.”

According to the information Dube and his office gathered, the verbal update in closed session was about the township's position with respect to negotiations with a commercial partner. Although these negotiations, which were being conducted by staff on behalf of council, may have reached a stalemate at the time of the meeting, Dube said he is satisfied based on the evidence he reviewed that such negotiations were ongoing when council moved in camera.

And the negotiation was being conducted by staff, on behalf of the township. For these reasons, "I am satisfied that this discussion was permitted to occur in closed session under," Dube wrote.

Dube's findings report continues, saying that during interviews conducted by his office, several members of the township council voiced frustration with Dube's decision to launch an investigation into this complaint, which they characterized as "frivolous and vexatious."

"One member of council suggested that my office had been 'weaponized' by the complainant," Dube said. "Two members of council suggested that this investigation was a waste of time and resources."

To that, Dube said an in-depth preliminary assessment of every complaint is conducted to ensure that complaints are not frivolous or vexatious, and that there are evidentiary grounds for launching a formal investigation.

"My office has the discretion not to proceed with an investigation if we believe a complaint to be frivolous, vexatious, or not made in good faith," Dube said.

(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)

Keith Dempsey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brockville Recorder and Times