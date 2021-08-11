Omar Sosa & Seckou Keita Announce The Release of Their Second Album ‘SUBA’ on October 22, 2021

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naxos of America announces SUBA, the second album from piano virtuoso Omar Sosa (Cuba) and kora master and singer Seckou Keita (Senegal), to be released worldwide on October 22, 2021 on the bendigedig label. The album follows the Duo’s acclaimed debut Transparent Water (2017) which was hailed as ‘beautiful, rhapsodic… spiritual’ (Songlines) and ‘mesmerising, evocative and sophisticated’ (World Music Central).



Written and recorded in 2020 during the global lockdown, SUBA is a hymn to hope, to a new dawn of compassion and real change in a post-pandemic world, and a visceral reiteration of humanity’s perennial prayer for peace and unity.

Sosa has released over 30 albums during an incredible career that has included nominations for seven GRAMMY or Latin GRAMMY awards. Keita is also a multi-award winner, most recently of the prestigious BBC Radio 2 Folk Musician of the Year (2019).

Their combined talents are joined on the new recording by the inimitable Venezuelan percussionist Gustavo Ovalles, who also appears at all the Duo’s live performances. Featured as well on the recording are Jaques Morelenbaum (cello), Dramane Dembélé (flute) and Steve Argüelles (sequencing, effects, percussion).

The eleven tracks comprising SUBA are linked by common themes that are woven throughout the recording. The songs tell of friendship and spiritual connection, of travel and loss, of hope and optimism, of dancing and the sea… and, of course, of a new sunrise.

SUBA is the sound of two musicians from disparate continents and traditions, coming together and really jelling. It offers a rare type of magic. Between Africa and Cuba - a vast expanse of ocean. The kora scatters handfuls of light on the waves, the piano ploughs its furrow. Here, there, the dignity of a mellow, unhurried grace. Eyes shielded in a new morning. A new dawn. A new day.

SUBA

SUBA is written and performed by Omar Sosa and Seckou Keita, and produced by Omar Sosa, Seckou Keita and Steve Argüelles. SUBA is released worldwide on October 22, 2021 in CD and digital formats on the bendigedig label.

SUBA is a co-production of Omar Sosa, Seckou Keita, OTA Records, Theatr Mwldan, and ARC Music Productions International Ltd.

BENDIGEDIG

SUBA is released on bendigedig (pronounced bendi-ged-ig), a label owned and managed in common partnership between Theatr Mwldan and ARC Music Productions International Ltd.



