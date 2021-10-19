Oman vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2021, Highlights: Sloppy Bangladesh beat Oman by 26 runs

Toss report: Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad won the toss and elected to bat against Oman in the opening round of the Twenty20 World Cup on Tuesday.

"Dew is a factor, that has been a consideration, but we will like to post a score on the board," said Mahmudullah.

Mohammad Naeem replaces Soumya Sarkar in a Bangladesh side that suffered a shock loss to Scotland in Sunday's Group B opener.

Oman have made one change from the side that eased past Papua New Guinea with Fayyaz Butt coming in for Khawar Ali.

Another victory for Oman would settle the group even before the final day, sending them and Scotland, who beat PNG earlier Tuesday, into next week's main event while ending Bangladesh's interest.

If Bangladesh win, there will still be a chance of three teams finishing with two wins in which case the two qualifiers will be decided on net run rate.

Teams

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Mohammad Naeem, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad (capt), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Oman: Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (capt), Naseem Khushi (wk), Prajapathi, Mohammad Nadeem, Ayan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Ahsan Raza (PAK)

TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

With inputs from AFP

