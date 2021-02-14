Oman extends Omanisation by giving locals higher education jobs
DUBAI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Oman pushed forward its programmeof replacing foreign workers with locals on Sunday with adecision to allocate many jobs at higher educationestablishments to citizens, the labour ministry said.
Oman's government has in recent weeks intensified along-standing policy, known as Omanisation, to create employmentopportunities for its citizens to help shore-up an economyweakened by low oil prices and the coronavirus crisis.
In the latest move to create jobs for Omanis, the ministryof labour on Sunday said jobs in administration, finance,student affairs and student and career guidance would be givento Omanis in the country's 28 private higher educationinstitutions.
Omanis will replace foreigners in those positions whenexisting work permits expire, the ministry said.
In a shake-up of the labour system for 2021, the labourministry last month said it would be raising fees for bringingin non-Omani workers, targeting senior and specialisedpositions.
It also announced plans for sector-specific trainingprogrammes for Omanis, and to make the benefits of working inthe private sector closer to those obtained by workers ingovernment jobs.
The number of foreign workers in the Gulf state began tofall in 2018, having risen year on year before then, nationaldata since 2004 shows.
Foreign workers in Oman fell by 15.7% during 2020, 4.2% in2019, and 3.6% in 2018, national statistics agency data shows.
Gulf states rely heavily on expatriate workers, in sectorsranging from financial services to healthcare and construction.
Oman's ruler Sultan Haitham has accelerated administrativeand sensitive economic reforms - including introducing valueadded tax - since taking power a year ago after his predecessordied after half a century in power.
Unemployment was a driver behind Arab Spring-like protestsin 2011.(Reporting by Lisa Barrington; editing by Barbara Lewis)