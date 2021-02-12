Oman economy shrank 6.4% in 2020, IMF says
DUBAI, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Oman's economy likely shrank 6.4%in 2020, the International Monetary Fund said on Friday, due tothe coronavirus crisis and low oil prices putting a strain onthe state's coffers.
That would be a narrower contraction than the 10% fall theIMF forecast for Oman last year. But the sultanate's economy wasstill hit hard, with its non-hydrocarbon GDP estimated to havereduced by 10%.
The construction, hospitality, and wholesale and retailtrade sectors experienced the heaviest toll, the fund said,while inflation turned slightly negative, owing to less demand.
The IMF forecast a 2020 global contraction of 4.4% in itslast World Economic Outlook, an improvement over a 5.2%contraction predicted in June 2020, but said it was still theworst economic crisis since the 1930s Great Depression.
Countries in the oil-rich Gulf suffered the double shock ofthe COVID-19 pandemic, which dampened demand in the non-oileconomy, and low oil prices, which have been hurting revenue.
Oman’s fiscal deficit widened to 17.3% of gross domesticproduct (GDP) and was financed by external bond issuance,drawdown of deposits and sovereign funds, and privatizationproceeds, the Fund said.
"As a result, central government debt rose to 81 percent ofGDP, from 60 percent in 2019," it said.
The IMF said a modest recovery of 1.8% was anticipated for2021, with more growth expected over the medium term, despitecontinuing uncertainty.
The vaccine roll-out campaign and the easing of socialdistancing restrictions meant a mild recovery of 1.5% wasprojected for non-oil GDP growth in 2021, rising to 4% by 2026.
The Fund said that a successful implementation of Oman'sfiscal adjustment plans "is key to reinforcing fiscalsustainability and alleviating financing pressures".
Those plans include the introduction of a 5% value added taxthis year and envisage a personal income tax on high-incomeearners, a first in the Gulf.
The Fund also recommended the development of a sovereignasset and liability management framework, given erodingfinancial buffers and rising contingent liabilities.
As public debt rises and foreign assets decline, "it will beimportant to manage potential mismatches in the financialcharacteristics of sovereign assets and liabilities to safeguardthe sovereign balance sheet from risks of interest rate andexchange rate fluctuations," the Fund said.(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; writing by Raya Jalabi, Editingby William Maclean)