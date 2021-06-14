On to Omaha: NC State ousts top-seeded Arkansas in NCAA baseball Super Regional

Arkansas called the Kopps, but Justice was served on the N.C. State side.

Wolfpack freshman Evan Justice came in late and didn’t give up a hit in two innings and Jose Torres hit a solo home run in the top of the ninth as N.C. State held off No. 1 seed Arkansas, 3-2.

With the win, the Pack heads to the College World Series for just the third time, and first time since 2013. N.C. State will take on Stanford in Omaha.

The Wolfpack cranked out eight hits, seven off Razorbacks starter Kevin Kopps. Kopps gave up two home runs, the last to Torres and the first to Jonny Butler in the top of the third, a two-run shot that put State up 2-1.

