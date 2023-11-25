Omagh: Three charged after attempted burglary and police pursuit

Two men and a teenager have been charged after an attempted burglary and police pursuit in County Tyrone.

Police received a report of an attempted burglary in Clements Villas in Omagh at about 18:50 GMT on Friday.

A police helicopter followed a car from the scene of the burglary, as it travelled from Omagh to Newry.

The car stopped in Camlough before the driver tried to ram into a police patrol car.

The men, aged 21 and 27 and a teenage boy aged 17, have been charged with going equipped for theft.

The 27-year-old man has also been charged with possession of a class B controlled drug and a number of driving offences.

They are due to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates' Court on Monday.

All charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.