OMAC Addresses Security Issues Caused by Remote Access to Industrial Equipment

New York, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent ransomware attacks have made it urgent and important for manufacturers to eliminate all cyber security vulnerabilities. These efforts have placed a spotlight onto some industrial Remote Access solutions. Around the world, manufacturing companies are scrambling to understand and mitigate these vulnerabilities. To assist manufacturers in keeping operations secure while achieving maximum uptime and performance, OMAC, the Organization of Machine Automation and Control gathered 47 key stakeholders from the industry to share practical, field-tested methods for reducing Remote Access-related cybersecurity risks.

Protecting automation endpoints from attacks that take advantage of remote connectivity is a vital concern that requires input and close collaboration of information technologists (IT), operational technologists (OT), and security professionals. The OMAC workgroup, led by ei3, reviewed issues created by actors or processes that cause intentional or unintentional security incidents. Topics include:

Individuals, organizations, or actions considered most likely to erode the cyber resilience of the OT environment.

Concerns that arise when OT assets are accessed by or through devices that do not solely serve the OT networks.

Risks associated with direct access to the OT network infrastructure and other connected terminals and devices.

Using process control to improve cyber resilience of OT networks without strangling operational output.

David Gutshall, the Head of IIoT Manufacturing Sales at Cisco said, “This guide provides practical insights for engineers and practitioners at customers of all sizes as they work to secure their remote access environment while still effectively operating their manufacturing plants.” The paper can be downloaded at https://ei3.com/omac-security-considerations-for-remote-access/

“It’s hard to unify all different opinions, but the guide does a good job of presenting the best practices from diverse point-of-views and positions including End Users, OEMs, SIs and Vendors. RoviSys is proud to have participated in the development of this document,” said their Project Manager, Andy Szabo.

"As cloud-based analytics and digital twin technologies evolve, companies need to develop policies to protect proprietary information while providing data to third-party service providers to improve performance or reduce downtime of their equipment, devices or applications. Just as there is a debate over personal data there is also a need for streamlining equipment data and ownership,” added Mark Fondl, the Workgroup leader and ei3’s VP of Product Management - Remote Access.

The next OMAC workgroup will develop a framework and guidelines for segmenting and sharing of data extracted from the OT systems. Subject-matter experts from the industry are invited to assist this group in creating OMAC standards on defining data types and level of access. Please write to Mark Fondl at mark.fondl@ei3.com to express your interest in participating.

About ei3:

Founded in 1999, ei3 delivers a suite of no-code IIoT and AI applications and related devices to help manufacturers and machine builders boost sustainability, operational efficiency, save on costs, and implement new business models. Printing, Plastics, Packaging, and Commercial Real estate are some of the company’s key market segments. ei3 is headquartered in New York with offices in Montreal, Zurich, and Bangalore. For more information, please visit ei3 at www.ei3.com.

About OMAC

The Organization for Machine Automation and Control (OMAC) helps manufacturers and suppliers work together to identify new and innovative ways to increase the effectiveness of their production operations. OMAC brings together leading End-User Manufacturers, OEM Machine Builders, System Integrators, Technology Providers, and Non-Profit/Government Agency organizations to address issues that confront global manufacturing today. OMAC’s two working groups, Packaging and Manufacturing, lead the way in producing industry consensus guidelines that help manufacturers reduce their delivery times, be more efficient with available resources, and increase profitability. More information is available at www.omac.org.

