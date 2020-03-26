OMA Welcomes the Government's $3.3B Investment to Support Ontario's Health Care System and Fight COVID-19

TORONTO, March 25, 2020 /CNW/ - The Ontario Medical Association (OMA) welcomes the substantive investment of $3.3 billion in new health care funding, including $2.1 billion to help physicians and other frontline health-care workers combat COVID-19. The OMA believes these initiatives will make a significant positive impact on our ability to respond to this unprecedented event.

Ontario Medical Association (CNW Group/Ontario Medical Association)

"Ontario's 31,500 doctors are working tirelessly in difficult and often dangerous circumstances to provide the best possible care for their patients," said OMA President Dr. Sohail Gandhi. "In addition to the specific measures announced today, we are particularly heartened to see the establishment of a $1 billion COVID-19 contingency fund and $75 million for personal protective equipment and other critical medical supplies. The OMA has been advocating strongly to ensure our doctors and all front-line workers have what they need to safely care for patients."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"In the meantime, every one of us can help stem the spread of COVID-19," said Dr. Gandhi. "Stay home unless you have to go out. If you have to go out, keep a distance of at least two metres, or six feet, between you and other people. Please wash your hands thoroughly and often to prevent transferring the virus. And remember to stay in close contact with your friends and family. Physical distancing does not mean emotional distancing. We need each other's support now more than ever."

About the OMA

The Ontario Medical Association represents Ontario's 43,000 plus physicians, medical students and retired physicians, advocating for and supporting doctors while strengthening the leadership role of doctors in caring for patients. Our vision is to be the trusted voice in transforming Ontario's health-care system.



SOURCE Ontario Medical Association

Story continues





Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2020/25/c3280.html