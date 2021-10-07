OMA survey finds access to health care top priority for Ontarians

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Improving access to health care, including shorter wait times and more doctors, is the top health-care issue for Ontarians, according to an online survey by the Ontario Medical Association.

Almost 8,000 Ontarians from 600 communities across the province took part in the survey, which asked them to identify their health-care priorities and how health care in their community could be improved.

Respondents made clear that fixing the cracks in the health-care system that were exposed and widened during the COVID-19 pandemic was important to them. Half said this should be given the same priority as economic recovery and another 36 per cent said this should have the highest priority above all other issues.

Their responses appear to be based on both perception and personal experience, with 12 per cent saying that either they or a relative had serious surgery or treatment for other serious conditions delayed by three to six months because of COVID-19 and another 27 per cent reporting delays of six months or more.

Yet despite the importance of health care, more than 80 per cent of survey respondents said the issue was not being discussed in their community or was being discussed only somewhat. "Doctors asked Ontarians to share their views on health-care and we're listening closely to their responses," said OMA President Dr. Adam Kassam. "We're taking what we heard and developing recommendations on how to work with government and health-care partners to create the best health-care system possible."

Wait times was the issue most frequently selected by survey respondents as the top health-care priority in Ontario; 29 per cent made it their top choice. That's on top of pre-pandemic wait times for diagnostic tests, some surgeries and other treatments.

The survey also found 19 per cent of respondents ranked the need for more doctors as the most pressing health-care priority. It was tied at 19 per cent with seniors' health care. Thirteen per cent of respondents said their top priority was better access to mental health issues and addictions services.

When asked what was the single most important thing that could be done to improve health care in their community today:

38 per cent of survey respondents chose investments in new hospitals, clinics and other facilities to improve access

32 per cent selected a prevention strategy to keep people healthy and out of hospitals and doctor's offices

26 per cent said making it easier to get a doctor's appointment

"The pandemic proved that Ontario cannot have a strong economy without a robust, resilient, and reliable health-care system," said OMA CEO Allan O'Dette. "We must future-proof our health-care system so we don't repeat the same challenges we have faced during the last eighteen months."

The survey posed nine questions and asked people to select from a number of options in their responses. The survey was conducted during the summer and early fall and remains open at betterhealthcare.ca. The OMA's ongoing public polls and research by IPSOS and Advanced Symbolics Inc. have found similar public sentiment.

