Oma Savings Bank will publish Half-Year Financial Report and invites to a press conference on 1 August 2022

Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp) will publish its Half-Year Financial Report 2022 on Monday 1 August 2022 estimated at 8.30 a.m. EET. The release can be read after the publication announcement on the Company's website www.omasp.fi/investors.

The press conference and briefing on OmaSp’s Half-Year results 2022 will be hold for analysts, institutional investors and media on Monday 1 August at 10:00 a.m. EET at OmaSp's Helsinki branch, Kluuvikatu 3, 7th floor, Helsinki. The briefing is in Finnish. The results of the company will be presented by CEO Pasi Sydänlammi.

Participants are kindly asked to register in advance by emailing minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi no later than Friday 29 July 2022.

The briefing may also be followed as a live webcast at 10:00 a.m. EET on 1 August 2022 at www.omasp.fi/investors and later as a record. You can access the link for the webcast here.

Warmly welcome to learn about OmaSp’s result for the beginning of the year and the outlook for the rest of the year.





Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel. +358 50 66592, minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi

OmaSp in short

OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and the largest savings bank in Finland based on total assets. About 330 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 35 branch offices and digital service channels to over 150,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.



