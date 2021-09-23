OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 23 SEPTEMBER 2021 AT 15.32 P.M. EET, OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF EXCHANGE





Oma Savings Bank Plc decided to implement the transfer of Eurajoen Savings Bank's business in accordance with the acquisition plan

In November 2020, Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp or Company) started negotiations on transferring Eurajoen Savings Bank into Oma Savings Bank and the acquisition plan was approved by the Boards of Directors in June 2021. At its meeting on 23 September 2021, the Board of Directors of OmaSp decided on the implementation of the transfer of the business of Eurajoen Savings Bank in accordance with the acquisition plan. The decision is conditional and its entry into force requires that the governing body of Eurajoen Savings Bank decide at its meeting on 28 September 2021 to implement the transaction as agreed in the acquisition plan.

According to the acquisition plan, Eurajoen Savings Bank will transfer its entire business to OmaSp in accordance with Chapter 6 of the Savings Banks Act, except for the minor assets mentioned in the acquisition plan. The transfer of a business shall take effect on the date on which the execution of the transfer of the business is registered in the Trade Register. The planned registration date for the execution of the business transfer is 1 December 2021, but the registration date for the execution of the business transfer may also be requested earlier or later.





OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and the largest savings bank in Finland based on total assets. About 300 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 32 branch offices and digital service channels to 140,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.



