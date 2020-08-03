OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 3 AUGUST 2020 AT 13.00 P.M. EET, OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE





Oma Savings Bank Plc has agreed to sell the shares it owns of Savings Bank Group companies to Savings Bank Group

Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp) and Savings Bank Group have today agreed on the terms of the transaction under which OmaSp will sell all its shares of Nooa Savings Bank Ltd, Sb Life Insurance Ltd, Sb-Fund Management Company Ltd, Säästöpankkien Holding Oy and Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc. The completion of the transaction still requires the approval of the regulators.

“The purpose of the transaction is to clarify the ownership structure for the aforementioned companies. The co-operation with the Savings Bank Group continues as before and the change will not reflect the services of our customers”, says Pasi Sydänlammi, the CEO of OmaSp.

The transaction will have a positive profit impact of around EUR 1.9 million on OmaSp's result for the financial year 2020.





