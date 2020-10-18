Om Puri Birth Anniversary: Netizens Remember the Versatile and Legendary Actor By Sharing his Throwback Pictures

Om Puri left us for heavenly abode on January 6, 2017, but his legacy will live on forever. An actor par excellence, he defined the acting craft and was a name that everyone admired. His talent was unmatched and his versatility was even more satisfying. Today is his 70th birth anniversary and while we celebs are taking a moment to honour his humble soul, netizens too are busy remembering his talented self. Twitter is currently flooded with throwback pictures of Om Puri and netizens are grabbing the opportunity to reminisce his legacy. Om Puri Birth Anniversary: From Tamas To Kakaji Kahin - Five Shows Of The Actor That Made Television A Better Place.

Check out some of the tweets...

A Trip Down the Memory Lane

The Golden Era of Hindi Film Cinema

Happy bday puri sahab, you are one of the greatest actor of all time. Aapki sari films ko Maine kaafi samay baad dekha aur paya ki aap jaisa koi na tha na hai aur na hoga.🙏 #OmPuri #happybdayompuri pic.twitter.com/gQqmRoJhyP — शिवेन्द्र (@thefreesoulshiv) October 18, 2020





Remembering the Legend that He Was





One of the Finest Actors We Ever Had

Remembering #OmPuri one of the finest actors in Cinema. बेहतरीन अभिनेता

pic.twitter.com/Ao61IbDhSh — 0 (@outhai200) October 18, 2020





His Memories Will Live On Forever

Remembering #OmPuri Sahab,

on his birth anniversary... 🙏#OmPrakashPuri, the talented actor of indian Cinema better known for his remarkable performances in "Art Films".. pic.twitter.com/IFipPzoeOg — Amrita Chakrabarti🇮🇳 (@AmmuTheDreamer) October 18, 2020





His Acting Proficiency Was Unmatched





A Still from His TV Show, Tamas





Which is Your Favourite Om Puri Performance?

I don't think I've ever met anyone who has seen films and doesn't have a favorite #OmPuri performance. Mine is his Ahuja from #JaaneBhiDoYaaro. No offence to his Anant Welankar from Ardh Satya. Long before we had Irrfan and Nawazuddin, we had Om Puri. What an absolute genius! pic.twitter.com/0nH6K46c1a — Rajendra Chaudhary (@Bombaymoshai) October 18, 2020

Om Puri's absence on the big and small screens is deeply felt and it's hard to think of a name who can match his acting talent. He was a world-renowned actor and Bollywood was lucky to have a gem like him. Om Puri, a name that defines the word 'legend'.