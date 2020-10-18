Om Puri Birth Anniversary: Netizens Remember the Versatile and Legendary Actor By Sharing his Throwback Pictures

Team Latestly

Om Puri left us for heavenly abode on January 6, 2017, but his legacy will live on forever. An actor par excellence, he defined the acting craft and was a name that everyone admired. His talent was unmatched and his versatility was even more satisfying. Today is his 70th birth anniversary and while we celebs are taking a moment to honour his humble soul, netizens too are busy remembering his talented self.  Twitter is currently flooded with throwback pictures of Om Puri and netizens are grabbing the opportunity to reminisce his legacy. Om Puri Birth Anniversary: From Tamas To Kakaji Kahin - Five Shows Of The Actor That Made Television A Better Place.

Also Read | Om Puri Birth Anniversary: From Tamas To Kakaji Kahin - Five Shows Of The Actor That Made Television A Better Place

Check out some of the tweets...

A Trip Down the Memory Lane

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara, Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium and More - Five Recent Movies That Were Released After Its Actor's Tragic Demise

[Poll ID="269417" title="What is your reaction to Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone?" end_date=""]


The Golden Era of Hindi Film Cinema


Remembering the Legend that He Was


One of the Finest Actors We Ever Had


His Memories Will Live On Forever


His Acting Proficiency Was Unmatched


A Still from His TV Show, Tamas


Which is Your Favourite Om Puri Performance?

Om Puri's absence on the big and small screens is deeply felt and it's hard to think of a name who can match his acting talent. He was a world-renowned actor and Bollywood was lucky to have a gem like him. Om Puri, a name that defines the word 'legend'.