Olympiques goalie to become 1st woman to start league game in 22 years

Ève Gascon was recalled for two games earlier this season with the Gatineau Olympiques but didn't see action. That's set to change this weekend. (Alexander Behne/Radio-Canada - image credit)

This weekend, Ève Gascon is slated to become the first woman to play in a Quebec Major Junior Hockey League game in more than two decades.

She'll be netminding for the Gatineau Olympiques in their home game late Saturday afternoon against the Rimouski Océanic at the Slush Puppie Centre.

A woman hasn't played in the league since 2000, when goaltender Charline Labonté last skated for Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

The 18-year-old Gascon has been in the Olympiques' orbit since last August. She's been participating in warm-ups recently while her Montreal CEGEP team is on its spring break, but hadn't obtained a start until Saturday.

In a media availability last weekend, Gascon told reporters in French that she was looking forward to a week of practice with the Olympiques to improve her game, and that if she got a chance to start, she'd give it her best.

The Olympiques have had problems in net since their top goaltender Rémi Poirier suffered a leg injury March 3. The team has announced he'll be out for two to four weeks.

Emerik Despatie took over and has allowed 21 goals in his last five outings.

