Olympics TV schedule today: Here's every sport happening today at Paris Games and how to watch

With the opening ceremony now in the books, the 2024 Paris Olympics are well and truly underway.

And Saturday's slate of Olympic competition in Paris is quite extensive.

Sports such as men's artistic gymnastics, men's basketball, beach volleyball, field hockey and rowing will begin their competition while cycling road, diving, fencing and rugby sevens will give out the first medals in Paris.

On the other side, Saturday will be the first time that Americans will see Brody Malone and the U.S. men's gymnastics team compete in the team all-around event — where it looks to snap a 16-year medal drought — and the USA men's and women's swimming team looking to continue their dominance in swimming.

Here's a full breakdown of Saturday's schedule of Olympic competition in Paris, including start times, TV channel information and streaming options:

2024 Paris Olympic Games TV Schedule today

All times Eastern

TV listings subject to change according to NBCOlympics.com

Saturday, July 27

Artistic Gymnastics

Men's Qualification - Subdivision 1 | 5 a.m. | E! (Fubo) and NBC (Fubo)

Men's Qualification - Subdivision 2 | 9 a.m. | E! (Fubo) and NBC (Fubo)

Men's Qualification - Subdivision 3 | 2 p.m. | E! (Fubo) and NBC (Fubo)

Badminton

Women's Doubles Group play stage | 4:30 a.m. | USA Network (Fubo)

Men's Singles Group play stage | 4:30 a.m. | USA Network (Fubo)

Mixed Doubles Group play stage | 8 a.m. | USA Network (Fubo)

Women's Singles Group play stage | 8:50 a.m. | USA Network (Fubo)

Men's Doubles Group play stage | 9:40 a.m. | USA Network (Fubo)

Women's Doubles Group play stage | 9:40 a.m. | USA Network (Fubo)

Men's Basketball

Men's Group Phase - Group A Australia vs. Spain | 5:30 a.m. | CNBC (Fubo)

Men's Group Phase - Group B: Germany vs. Japan | 7:30 a.m. | USA Network (Fubo)

Men's Group Phase - Group B: France vs. Brazil | 11:10 a.m. ET | CNBC (Fubo)

Men's Group Phase - Group A: Greece vs. Canada | 3 p.m. ET | CNBC (Fubo)

Beach Volleyball

Men's or Women's Preliminary Matches | 8 a.m. through 3 p.m. | NBC (Fubo)

Men's Beach Volleyball Preliminary Match - United States vs. Cuba | 8 a.m. | NBC (Fubo)

Women's Beach Volleyball Preliminary Match - United States vs. Cuba | 4 p.m. | NBC (Fubo)

Boxing

Women's Bantam Eliminations & More | 5 p.m. | CNBC (Fubo)

Canoeing

Slalom: Women's Kayak Heats | 12 p.m. | E! (Fubo)

Cycling Road

Women's Individual Time Trial (Medal Event) | 8:30 a.m. | NBC (Fubo)

Men's Individual Time Trial (Medal Event) | 10:34 a.m. | NBC (Fubo)

Diving

Women's Synchronized 3m Springboard Final | 5 a.m. | NBC (Fubo)

Equestrian

Eventing Team Dressage | 3:30 a.m. | USA Network (Fubo)

Eventing Individual Dressage | 3:30 a.m. | USA Network (Fubo)

Fencing

Women's Épée Individual Bronze Mdl Bout | 2:40 p.m. | USA Network (Fubo)

Men's Sabre Individual Bronze Mdl Bout | 3:05 p.m. | USA Network (Fubo)

Women's Épée Individual Gold Medal Bout |3:30 p.m. ET | USA Network (Fubo)

Men's Sabre Individual Gold Medal Bout | 3:55 p.m. ET | USA Network (Fubo)

Handball

Men's Preliminary Round Group A: Spain vs. Slovenia | 3 a.m. | CNBC (Fubo)

Men's Preliminary Round Group B: Denmark vs. France | 3 p.m. | USA Network (Fubo)

Hockey

Women's Pool B: Argentina vs. United States | 1:45 p.m. ET | CNBC (Fubo)

Women's Pool A: Netherlands vs. France | 2:15 p.m. | NBC (Fubo)

Rowing

Men's Single Sculls Heats | 3 a.m. | USA Network (Fubo)

Women's Single Sculls Heats | 4:12 a.m. | USA Network (Fubo)

Men's Double Sculls Heats | 5:30 a.m. | USA Network (Fubo)

Women's Double Sculls Heats | 6 a.m. | USA Network (Fubo)

Men's Quad. Sculls Heats | 6:30 a.m. | USA Network (Fubo)

Women's Quad. Sculls Heats | 6:50 a.m. | USA Network (Fubo)

Rugby Sevens

Men's Semifinals | 9:35 a.m. | CNBC (Fubo)

Men's Semifinal | 10 a.m. | NBC (Fubo)

Men's Bronze Medal Match | 1 p.m. | NBC (Fubo)

Men's Gold Medal Match | 1:45 p.m. | NBC (Fubo)

Men's Soccer

Men's Group A Match - United States vs. New Zealand | 1 p.m. | NBC (Fubo)

Shooting

10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Gold Medal | 5 a.m. | CNBC (Fubo)

Skateboarding

Men's Street Preliminary | 6 a.m. | CNBC (Fubo)

Men's Street Medal Final | 11:30 a.m. | NBC (Fubo)

Surfing

Men's Round 1 | 1 p.m. | NBC (Fubo)

Women's Round 1 | 5:48 p.m. | NBC (Fubo)

Swimming

Women's 100m Butterfly - Heats | 5 a.m. | NBC (Fubo)

Women's 400m Freestyle - Heats | 5 a.m. | NBC (Fubo)

Men's 100m Breaststroke - Heats | 5 a.m. | NBC (Fubo)

Men's 400m Freestyle - Heats | 5 a.m. | NBC (Fubo)

Women's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay - Heats | 5 a.m. | NBC (Fubo)

Men's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay - Heats | 5 a.m. | NBC (Fubo)

Men's 400m Freestyle Final | 2:42 p.m. | NBC (Fubo)

Women's 400m Freestyle Final | 2:55 p.m. | NBC (Fubo)

Men's 100m Breaststroke Semifinals | 3:15 p.m. | NBC (Fubo)

Women's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final | 3:37 p.m. | NBC (Fubo)

Men's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final | 3:50 p.m. | NBC (Fubo)

Table Tennis

Men's & Women's Singles Preliminary Round | 9 a.m. | USA Network (Fubo)

Mixed Doubles Round of 16 | 10:30 a.m. | USA Network (Fubo)

Men's & Women's Singles Round of 64 | 2 p.m. | USA Network (Fubo)

Volleyball

Men's Preliminary Phase | 3 a.m. through 3 p.m. | USA Network (Fubo)

Men's Preliminary Phase - Pool B: Italy vs. Brazil | 7:45 a.m. | USA Network (Fubo)

Men's Preliminary Phase - Pool C: United States vs. Argentina | 3 p.m. | USA Network (Fubo)

Water Polo

Women's Preliminary Round - Group A: Netherlands vs. Hungary | 8 a.m. | E! (Fubo)

Women's Preliminary Round - Group B: Greece vs. United States | 9:30 a.m. | USA Network (Fubo)

How to watch the 2024 Paris Olympics? TV channel listing, streaming

TV channel: NBC | USA Network | CNBC | E!

Streaming: NBC app | NBC Olympics app | NBCOlympics.com | Peacock | Fubo (Free Trial)

Saturday's slate of 2024 Paris Olympics competition will air on NBC, USA Network, CNBC and E! network. You can also stream Olympic coverage on Peacock or on Fubo, which carries all four networks and offers a free trial to select users. Note: Peacock does not offer a free trial and requires a paid subscription.

You can also stream Saturday's events on the NBC app, NBC Olympics app and NBCOlympics.com by logging in with your TV provider credentials.

