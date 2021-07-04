Sha'Carri Richardson 'glad' she's not 'perfect', thanks supporters after suspension

American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson is focusing on the future after an incredibly tough few days. The US Anti-Doping Agency announced on Friday that Richardson had accepted a one-month suspension for testing positive for marijuana, a drug that's decriminalized in most US states. The suspension means that she will be barred from running her signature event, the 100-meter dash, at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Richardson apologized for her positive test on Friday, taking full responsibility for breaking the rules, and also tweeted "I am human," which garnered wide support from fans. Early on Sunday morning, Richardson came back to Twitter to thank her supporters and let everyone know that despite her positive test and absence at the Olympics, she's already looking forward and not backwards.

The support 🤎🖤my community I thank y’all , the negative forget y’all and enjoy the games because we all know it won’t be the same 😇. — Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii) July 4, 2021

I’m sorry, I can’t be y’all Olympic Champ this year but I promise I’ll be your World Champ next year 🤞🏽⚡️. — Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii) July 4, 2021

The games definitely won't be the same without Richardson, who was a medal favorite and expected to be serious competition for Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, two-time 100-meter gold medalist.

Richardson also tweeted that she's "glad" she's not one of the "perfect people" who have been telling her how to live her life.

All these perfect people that know how to live life , I’m glad I’m not one of them! — Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii) July 4, 2021

Richardson may not be competing in her signature event at the Olympics in a few weeks, but she's obviously not going to let this setback keep her down.

