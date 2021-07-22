Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony director ousted for Holocaust jokes

Tokyo Organizing Committee president Seiko Hashimoto Seiko and CEO Toshiro Muto attend a news conference at the Main Press Center of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo by Jia Haocheng/Xinhua via Getty Images)

TOKYO — As if the most chaotic Olympics ever needed more controversy before they officially begin here on Friday, the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee dismissed its Opening Ceremony director less than 48 hours before the event, citing comedic comments that the director made over two decades ago about the Holocaust.

Kentaro Kobayashi, a Japanese comedian, had been in charge of the Opening Ceremony's program since 2019. In recent days, as the Tokyo Olympics get set to begin, news media called attention to a 1998 comedic act in which Kobayashi made light of Nazi Germany's mass murder of millions of Jews.

Since video of Kobayashi's comedic routine swept through Japanese media earlier this week, Jewish groups denounced the "anti-Semitic jokes." In the clip, from 1998, Kobayashi joked about the Holocaust as a “let’s massacre Jewish people game.”

On Thursday, at a nearly hour-long news conference, Tokyo 2020 organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto announced that Kobayashi had been dismissed, leaving organizers to frantically "review" the Opening Ceremony's entire script. It is scheduled to begin Friday at 8 p.m. local time (7 a.m ET) at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium.

Hashimoto said she learned of Kobayashi's comments on Wednesday, through Japanese media. "As soon as possible, we decided we will have to address the issue, and we decided on the dismissal," she said.

The Opening Ceremony has already been riddled with upheaval and controversy.