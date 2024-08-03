Olympics swimming schedule today: See full list of events for August 3 at 2024 Paris Games

The eighth day of swimming events at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris are scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 3.

There are nine events scheduled throughout the day, including the men's 100 meter butterfly final, the women's 200 meter medley final, the women's 800 meter freestyle final and the 4x100 meter mixed medley final, among others.

La Défense Arena's Olympic swimming pool will host most of the events at this year's Olympic Games, and organizers cleared the men's and women's triathlons to go ahead on Wednesday after water tests on the Seine River showed lower levels of bacteria. The men's triathlon was scheduled to take place Tuesday but was postponed until Wednesday after the river failed water quality tests.

Here's what to know about Saturday's swimming schedule for the 2024 Olympics.

Olympics swimming schedule for August 3

Here are the following swimming events scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 3.

Women's 50 meter Freestyle - Heats: between 5 a.m.-7a.m. ET

Men's 1500 meter Freestyle - Heats: between 5 a.m.-7a.m. ET

Men's 4x100 meter Medley Relay - Heats: between 5 a.m.-7a.m. ET

Women's 4x100 meter Medley Relay - Heats: between 5 a.m.-7a.m. ET

Men's 100 meter Butterfly - Final: between 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. ET

Women's 50 meter Freestyle - Semifinals: between 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. ET

Women's 200 meter Medley - Final: between 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. ET

Women's 800 meter Freestyle - Final: between 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. ET

4x100 Mixed Medley - Final: between 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. ET

How to watch Olympics swimming on August 3, TV channel, broadcast schedule

Friday's swimming events will be broadcast on NBC, USA and Universo at the following times. All events can also be streamed live on Peacock.

Starting at 5 a.m. ET: NBC

5:20 a.m. ET: USA

3 p.m. ET: Universo

8 p.m. ET: NBC

2024 Olympics swimming schedule

Here's the full schedule of swimming event for this year's Olympic Games.

Full Team USA Olympic swimming roster, event schedule

You can see the full Team USA swimming roster, along with which events they are expected to compete in, in the graphic below.

2024 Olympic Swimming Team ... by Gabe Hauari

