Olympics soccer games today: United States vs. New Zealand highlight Paris Games slate

Group play rolls on in men's soccer at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Saturday.

And if the first day of group play on Wednesday showed anything, Saturday's slate of matches will surely be entertaining and highly competitive.

Argentina will kick off the slate of games on Saturday as the champions of the 2024 Copa America take on Iraq at 9 a.m. ET in Lyon, France at Lyon Stadium. Legendary soccer player Lionel Messi will not suit up for Argentina and Javier Mascherano at the Summer Olympics, citing the Olympics as being "too much" for him at age 37 after playing in Copa America earlier this month on top of playing his MLS schedule with Inter Miami.

2024 PARIS OLYMPICS: Follow USA TODAY's complete coverage here

Spain, whicn won silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, will take on Dominican Republic in its second game of Group C play at 9 a.m. ET on Saturday.

Headlining Saturday's slate of matches for American audiences will be the United States vs. New Zealand match at 1 p.m. ET inside Marseille Stadium, in Marseille. Similar to Argentina's situation with Messi, the United States roster in Paris will not feature anyone from the U.S. Men's National Team, who finished with a disappointing third-place finish in the group stage at the Copa America earlier this month.

MORE: Watch the 2024 Paris Olympics live with Fubo (free trial)

For the first time since 2008, the U.S. Men’s Olympic Team — those under 23 years old — will compete at the Games.

Here's what you need to know on Saturday's slate of soccer games at the 2024 Paris Olympics, including start time, TV channel information and streaming options:

2024 Paris Olympics men's soccer schedule today

All times Eastern

Men's Soccer Group B Play — Argentina vs. Iraq | 9 a.m. | NBC Universo, Peacock

Men's Soccer Group C Play — Dominican Republic vs. Spain | 9 a.m. | Telemundo, Peacock

Men's Soccer Group B Play — Ukraine vs. Morocco | 11 a.m. | NBC Universo, Peacock (Digital Only)

Men's Soccer Group C Play — Uzbekistan vs. Egypt | 11 a.m. | Peacock (Digital Only)

Men's Soccer Group D Play — Israel vs. Paraguay | 1 p.m. | NBC Universo, Peacock

Men's Soccer Group A Play — New Zealand vs. U.S. | 1 p.m. | Telemundo, USA Network (Fubo), Peacock

Men's Soccer Group A Play — France vs. Guinea | 3 p.m. | Telemundo, Peacock

Men's Soccer Group D Play — Japan vs. Mali | 3 p.m. | Peacock (Digital Only)

2024 Paris Olympics: Meet all members of Team USA at the Summer Olympics

How to watch men's soccer at the 2024 Paris Olympics today?

TV channel: USA Network | NBC Universo | Telemundo

Streaming options: NBCOlympics.com | NBC app | NBC Olympics app | Peacock | Fubo (free trial)

The United States vs. New Zealand Group A match will air in English on the USA Network and in Spanish on Telemundo.

NBC Universo will also broadcast Argentina vs. Iraq; Ukraine vs. Morocco; and Israel vs. Paraguay. Telemundo will broadcast Spain vs. the Dominican Republic and France vs. Guinea.

Streaming options for American fans who want to watch the United States vs. New Zealand include NBCOlympics.com, the NBC app and the NBC Olympics app (with a cable authentication). Other options include Fubo, which carries USA Network and offers a free trial to select users, and Peacock, which will carry every event of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

2024 Paris Olympics Soccer scores, results today

This section will be updated.

Men's Soccer Group B Play — Argentina vs. Iraq

Men's Soccer Group C Play — Dominican Republic vs. Spain

Men's Soccer Group B Play — Ukraine vs. Morocco

Men's Soccer Group C Play — Uzbekistan vs. Egypt

Men's Soccer Group A Play — New Zealand vs. United States

Men's Soccer Group D Play — Israel vs. Paraguay

Men's Soccer Group A Play — France vs. Guinea

Men's Soccer Group D Play — Japan vs. Mali

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Olympics soccer games today: Full list of games in Paris, how to watch