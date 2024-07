Olympics schedule today: Every event, time, competition at Paris Games July 27

MARSEILLE, FRANCE - JULY 24: Gianluca Busio #6 of Team United States runs with the ball under pressure from Adrien Truffert #3 of Team France during the group A match between France and United States during the Olympic Games. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games are fully underway after last night's opening ceremony and the action continues from France today. More than 10,000 athletes made their way down the Seine river yesterday for the ceremony and now it's time to compete for Olympic glory.

More than a dozen sports are in action today. Though world No. 1 Jannik Sinner won't make his Olympic debut today, the other top men's tennis players in the world take to the court starting today. Team USA will be in action with women's water polo, men's volleyball, field hockey, men's soccer, and more individual athletes taking to their field of play.

Here's a full breakdown of the schedule for July 27 from the Paris Olympics.

Olympics schedule for July 27

Artistic Gymnastics:

Men's Qualification - Subdivision 1: 5 a.m. ET E!, NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Qualification - Subdivision 2: 9:15 a.m. ET E!, NBC (starting at 10:45 a.m. ET), Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Qualification - Subdivision 3: 2 p.m. ET E!, NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.



Badminton:

Men's, Women's, and Mixed Doubles Group play stage: 2:30 a.m. ET Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Doubles: China vs. U.S., 4:30 a.m. ET USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Doubles: China vs. Malaysia, 7:35 a.m. ET E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's, Women's, and Mixed Singles, Doubles Group play stage : 8 a.m. ET Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Doubles: China vs. U.S., 9 a.m. ET USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's and Women's Singles and Doubles Group play stage : 1:30 p.m. ET Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.



Basketball:

Men's Group Phase - Group A: Australia vs. Spain , 5/5:30 a.m. ET 5 a.m. on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com, 5:30 on CNBC.

Men's Group Phase - Group B: Germany vs. Japan , 7:30 a.m. ET Peacock and NBCOlympics.com. Encore at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Men's Group Phase - Group B: France vs. Brazil, 11/11:15 a.m. ET 11 a.m. on Telemundo, 11:15 a.m. on CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Group Phase - Group A: Greece vs. Canada , 3:15 p.m. ET CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.



Beach Volleyball:

Men's Pool D: U.S. vs. Cuba, 8 a.m. ET NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com. Encore at 11 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Men's Pool A: Sweden vs. Australia, 9/10:30 a.m. ET 9 a.m. on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com, 10:30 a.m. on CNBC.

Men's Pool B: China vs. Australia, Noon ET Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool D: Brazil vs. Morocco, 1 p.m. ET Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool B: U.S. vs. Canada, 4 p.m. ET NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool A: Italy vs. Qatar, 5 p.m. ET Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.



Boxing:

Women's bantamweight and Men's lightweight Round of 32: 9:30 a.m. ET Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's lightweight and Men's middleweight Round of 32: 2 p.m. ET Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's bantamweight eliminations and more: 5 p.m. ET CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.



Canoe Slalom:

Men's Canoe and Women's Kayak heats: 9 a.m. ET Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kayak heats: 12:05 p.m. ET E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kayak heats: 1:15 p.m. ET E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.



Cycling Road:

Women's Individual Time Trial (Medal Event): 8:30/9 a.m. ET 8:30 a.m. on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com, 9 a.m. on NBC.

Men's Individual Time Trial (Medal Event): 11:45 a.m. ET 11:45 a.m. on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Encore at 5 p.m. on NBC.



Diving:

Women's Synchronized 3m Springboard Final (Medal Event): 5/6 a.m. ET 5 a.m. on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com, 6 a.m. on Telemundo. Featured on NBC Primetime starting at 11 p.m. ET.



Equestrian:

Eventing: Dressage Team & Individual, Part 1 , 3:30 a.m. ET USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Eventing: Dressage Team & Individual, Part 2 , 8 a.m. ET Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Eventing: Dressage , 4:35 p.m. ET E!.



Fencing:

Women's Épée and Men's Sabre Eliminations: 4 a.m. ET Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Épée and Men's Sabre Bronze/Gold Finals: 1 p.m. ET 1 p.m. on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com. Encore at 5 p.m. on USA Network.



Men's Soccer:

Men's Group B: Argentina vs. Iraq, 9 a.m. ET Universo, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Group C: Dominican Republic vs. Spain, 9 a.m. ET Telemundo, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Group B: Ukraine vs. Morocco , 11 a.m. ET Universo, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Group C: Uzbekistan vs. Egypt , 11 a.m. ET Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Group D: Israel vs. Paraguay, 1 p.m. ET Universo, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Group A: New Zealand vs. United States, 1 p.m. ET Telemundo, USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Group D: Japan vs. Mali, 3 p.m. ET Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Group A: France vs. Guinea, 3 p.m. ET Telemundo, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.



Handball:

Men's Preliminary Round Group A: Spain vs. Slovenia , 3 a.m. ET CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Preliminary Round Group B: Hungary vs. Egypt , 5 a.m. ET Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Preliminary Round Group A: Croatia vs. Japan, 8 a.m. ET Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Preliminary Round Group B: Norway vs. Argentina, 10 a.m. ET Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Preliminary Round Group A: Germany vs. Sweden , 1 p.m. ET Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Preliminary Round Group B: Denmark vs. France , 3 p.m. ET Peacock and NBCOlympics.com. Encore at 9:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.



Hockey:

Men's Pool A: Great Britain vs. Spain, 4 a.m. ET Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool B: Belgium vs. Ireland , 4:30 a.m. ET Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool A: Netherlands vs. South Africa , 6:45 a.m. ET Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool B: Australia vs. Argentina, 7:15 a.m. ET Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool A: Germany vs. France, 11 a.m. ET Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool B: India vs. New Zealand: 11:30 a.m. ET Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool B: Argentina vs. United States, 1:45 p.m. ET CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool A: Netherlands vs. France, 2:15 p.m. ET NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.



Judo:

Women -48 kg and Men ~60 kg Elimination Rounds: 4 a.m. ET Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -48 kg and Men ~60 kg Repechages, Finals: 10 a.m. ET Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.



Rowing:

Heats for double, quadruple, and more: 3 a.m. ET USA Network.

Single, double, quadruple Sculls heats: 3 a.m. ET Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Heats for double, quadruple, and more: 7:15 a.m. ET USA Network.

Heats for double, quadruple, and more: 10:30 p.m. ET USA Network.



Rugby Sevens:

Men's Bronze, Gold Finals: 8:30 a.m. ET Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's semifinal: 9:35 a.m. ET CNBC.

Men's Bronze final: 1 p.m. ET CNBC.

Men's Bronze, Gold Finals: 1:45 p.m. ET NBC (daytime coverage).



Shooting:

Mixed Team Air Rifle Final : 4:30 a.m. ET Peacock and NBCOlympics.com. 5 a.m. on CNBC. Encore coverage at 5:30 p.m. on CNBC.



Skateboarding:

Men's Street Prelims: 6/6:45 a.m. ET 6 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com, 6:45 a.m. on CNBC.

Men's Street Medal Final: 11/11:30 a.m. ET 11 a.m. on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com, 11:30 a.m. on NBC.



Surfing:

Men's Round 1: 1 p.m. ET Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Round 1: 5:45 p.m. ET Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.



Swimming:

Heats: Men's and Women's 4 x 100m freestyle, Women's 100m butterfly and 400m freestyle, Men's 100m breaststroke and 400m freestyle . 5 a.m. ET on USA Network. 10 a.m. ET on NBC.

Finals: Men's and Women's 400m freestyle and 4 x 100m freestyle: 2:30 p.m. ET NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.



Table Tennis:

Men's and Women's Singles and Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round : 9 a.m. ET Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's and Women's Singles, Round of 64: 12:05 p.m. ET USA Network.

Men's and Women's Singles, Round of 64: 2 p.m. ET Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.



Tennis:

Men's Singles First Round/Women's Singles First Round : 6 a.m. ET Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Featured matches: 8 a.m. ET Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Singles First Round: 8:30 and 9 a.m. ET Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's and Women's Doubles First Round: 11 a.m. ET Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Singles First Round and Featured matches: 1 p.m. ET Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Singles First Round: 3 p.m. ET Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.



Volleyball:

Men's Pool C: Japan vs. Germany, 3 a.m. ET Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool B: Italy vs. Brazil, 7 and 7:45 a.m. ET 7 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com, 7:45 a.m. on USA Network.

Men's Pool B: Poland vs. Egypt, 11 a.m. ET Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool C: U.S. vs. Argentina, 3 p.m. ET USA Network, Universo, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.



Water Polo:

Women's Preliminary Round - Group A: Netherlands vs. Hungary, 8 a.m. ET E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Preliminary Round - Group B: Greece vs. United States , 9:30 a.m. ET USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com. Encore on NBC at 12:45 p.m. ET. Second encore on USA Network at 7 p.m. ET.

Women's Preliminary Round - Group B: Spain vs. France , 12:30 p.m. ET Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Preliminary Round - Group A: Australia vs. China , 2:05 p.m. ET Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.



This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Olympics schedule today: How to watch every event Saturday