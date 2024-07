Olympics schedule today: Every event, time, competition at Paris Games on July 30

Day 4 of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games is set to go, and we've got a doozy on our hands. Over 20 different sports will be on tap for viewers, including more than a few medal rounds in sports like swimming, surfing, shooting, table tennis, and many more.

Of course, there are other various events going on that American fans might want to keep up with. For example, the United States men's soccer team will take on Guinea on the pitch. A win there would propel the States to the knockout stages, which they haven't reached since 2000. That said, the team hadn't even qualified for the Olympics since 2004, so any success in the group stage is a welcome sight for the team.

Here is the full Olympic schedule for Tuesday, July 30.

Olympics News: Social media reacts to American gymnast's bronze medal-clinching routine

How to watch the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

Every sport during the 2024 Paris Olympics will be aired live on NBC, USA Network, E!, CNBC, GOLF Channel, with Universo and Telemundo carrying Spanish-language coverage. All events will stream live on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

How to watch: Catch all the 2024 Paris Olympic Games action with a subscription to Peacock

2024 Paris Olympic Games Day 4 schedule

Tuesday, July 30:

Archery:

Men's Individual 1/32 Elimination Round: 6 a.m. ET | USA Network, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's Individual 1/32 Elimination Round: 6:26 a.m. ET | USA Network, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's Individual 1/16 Elimination Round: 6:52 a.m. ET | USA Network, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's Individual 1/16 Elimination Round: 7:05 a.m. ET | USA Network, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's Individual 1/32 Elimination Round: 11:45 a.m. ET | USA Network, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's Individual 1/32 Elimination Round: 12:11 p.m. ET | USA Network, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's Individual 1/16 Elimination Round: 12:37 p.m. ET | USA Network, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's Individual 1/16 Elimination Round: 12:50 p.m. ET | USA Network, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Artistic Gymnastics:

Women's Team Final: 12:15 p.m. ET | NBC, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Badminton:

Women's Singles Group play stage: 2:30 a.m. - 3:20 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's Doubles Group play stage: 3:20 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's Doubles Group play stage: 4:10 a.m. - 5 a.m. ET | E!, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's Singles Group play stage: 5 a.m. ET | E!, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's Doubles Group play stage: 8 a.m. - 8:50 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's Doubles Group play stage: 8:50 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's Singles Group play stage: 9:40 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's Singles Group play stage: 10:30 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's Singles Group play stage: 1:30 p.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's Doubles Group play stage: 2:20 p.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's Doubles Group play stage: 2:20 p.m. - 3:10 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Singles Group play stage: 3:10 p.m. - 4 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Basketball:

Men's Group Phase - Group A: Spain vs. Greece: 5 a.m. ET | E!, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's Group Phase - Group A: Canada vs. Australia: 7:30 a.m. ET | USA, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's Group Phase - Group B: Japan vs. France: 11:15 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's Group Phase - Group B: Winner of Latvia qualifying tournament vs. Germany: 3 p.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Basketball 3x3:

Women's Pool Round: United States vs. Germany: 11:30 a.m. ET | NBC, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's Pool Round: Australia vs. Canada: 12 p.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's Pool Round: Lithuania vs. Latvia: 12:35 p.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's Pool Round: Netherlands vs. China: 1:05 p.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's Pool Round: Azerbaijan vs. Spain: 3 p.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's Pool Round: France vs. China: 3:00 p.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's Pool Round: France vs. Poland: 4:05 p.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's Pool Round: United States vs. Serbia: 4:35 p.m. | NBC, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Beach Volleyball:

Men's or Women's Preliminary Match: 3 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's or Women's Preliminary Match: 4 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's or Women's Preliminary Match: 5 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's or Women's Preliminary Match: 6 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's or Women's Preliminary Match: 9 a.m. ET | NBC, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's or Women's Preliminary Match: 10 a.m. ET | NBC, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's or Women's Preliminary Match: 11 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's or Women's Preliminary Match: 2 p.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's or Women's Preliminary Match: 3 p.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's or Women's Preliminary Match: 4 p.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Boxing:

Men's 51kg - Prelims - Round of 16: 5 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's 80kg - Prelims - Round of 16: 5:48 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's 54kg - Prelims - Round of 16: 6:20 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's 57kg - Prelims - Round of 32: 7:08 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's 51kg - Prelims - Round of 16: 9:30 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's 80kg - Prelims - Round of 16: 10:18 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's 54kg - Prelims - Round of 16: 10:50 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's 57kg - Prelims - Round of 32: 11:38 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's 51kg - Prelims - Round of 16: 2 p.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's 80kg - Prelims - Round of 16: 2:32 p.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's 54kg - Prelims - Round of 16: 3:36 p.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's 57kg - Prelims - Round of 32: 4:08 p.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Canoe Slalom:

Women's Canoe Single Heats First Run: 9 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's Kayak Single Heats First Run: 10 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's Canoe Single Heats Second Run: 11:10 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's Kayak Single Heats Second Run: 12:10 p.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Cycling BMX Freestyle:

Women's Park Qualification: 7:25 a.m. ET | E!, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's Park Qualification: 9:12 a.m. ET | E!, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Equestrian:

Dressage Team Grand Prix Day 1: 5 a.m. ET | E!, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Dressage Individual Grand Prix Day 1: 5 a.m. ET | E!, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Fencing:

Women's Épée Team Table of 8: 7:30 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's Épée Team Classifications 5-8: 9 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's Épée Team Semifinal 2: 9:50 a.m. ET | E!, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's Épée Team Semifinal 1: 9:50 a.m. ET | E!, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's Épée Team Placement 7-8: 10:40 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's Épée Team Placement 5-6: 10:40 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's Épée Team Bronze Medal Match: 1:30 p.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's Épée Team Gold Medal Match: 2:30 p.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's Soccer:

Men's Group C: Dominican Republic vs. Uzbekistan: 9 a.m. ET | Universo, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's Group C: Spain vs. Egypt: 9 a.m. ET | Telemundo, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's Group B: Ukraine vs. Argentina: 11 a.m. ET | Telemundo, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's Group B: Morocco vs. Iraq: 11a.m. ET | Universo, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's Group A: United States vs. Guinea: 1 p.m. ET | USA Network, Telemundo, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's Group A: New Zealand vs. France: 1 p.m. ET | Universo, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Group D: Paraguay vs. Mali: 3 p.m. ET | Telemundo, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's Group D: Israel vs. Japan: 3 p.m. ET | Universo, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Handball:

Women's Preliminary Group A: Germany vs. Slovenia: 3 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's Preliminary Group A: Norway vs. Korea: 5 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's Preliminary Group B: Netherlands vs. Spain: 8 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's Preliminary Group B: Hungary vs. Angola: 10 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's Preliminary Group B: France vs. Brazil: 1 p.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's Preliminary Group A: Sweden vs. Denmark: 3 p.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Field Hockey:

Men's Pool A: Spain vs. France: 4 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's Pool A: South Africa vs. Germany: 4:30 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's Pool A: Great Britain vs. Netherlands: 6:45 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's Pool B: Ireland vs. India: 7:15 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's Pool B: Argentina vs. New Zealand: 11 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's Pool B: Australia vs. Belgium: 1:45 p.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Judo:

Men -81kg Elimination Round of 64: 4 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women -63kg Elimination Round of 64: 4 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men -81kg Elimination Round of 32: 4:28 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women -63kg Elimination Round of 32: 4:28 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men -81kg Elimination Round of 16: 6:20 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women -63kg Elimination Round of 16: 6:20 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men -81kg Elimination Quarterfinals: 7:16 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women -63kg Elimination Quarterfinals: 7:16 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men -81kg Repechage: 10 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men -81kg Semifinals: 10:17 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women -63kg Repechage: 10:34 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women -63kg Semifinals: 10:51 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men -81kg Contest for Bronze Medal A: 11:18 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men -81kg Contest for Bronze Medal B: 11:28 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men -81kg Final: 11:38 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women -63kg Contest for Bronze Medal A: 11:49 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women -63kg Contest for Bronze Medal B: 11:59 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women -63kg Final: 12:09 p.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Rowing:

Women's Single Sculls Quarterfinals: 3:30 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's Single Sculls Quarterfinals: 4:10 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's Double Sculls Semifinal A/B 1: 4:50 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's Double Sculls Semifinal A/B 2: 5 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's Double Sculls Semifinal A/B 1: 5:10 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's Double Sculls Semifinal A/B 2: 5:20 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's Four Repechages: 5:30 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's Four Repechages: 5:40 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Rugby Sevens:

Women's Placing 5-8: 8:30 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's Placing 5-8: 9 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's Semi-final: 9:30 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's Semi-final: 10 a.m. ET | USA, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's Placing 11-12: 10:30 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's Placing 9-10: 11 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's Placing 7-8: 12 p.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's Placing 5-6: 12:30 p.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's Bronze Medal Match: 1 p.m. ET | E!, USA Network, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's Gold Medal Match: 1:45 p.m. ET | E!, USA Network, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Sailing:

Women's Windsurfing - Race 9: 6 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's Windsurfing - Race 10: 6 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's Windsurfing - Race 11: 6 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's Windsurfing - Race 12: 6 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's Windsurfing - Race 9: 6 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's Windsurfing - Race 10: 6 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's Windsurfing - Race 11: 6 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's Windsurfing - Race 12: 6 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's Skiff - Race 7: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's Skiff - Race 8: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's Skiff - Race 9: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's Skiff - Race 7: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's Skiff - Race 8: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's Skiff - Race 9: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Shooting:

Trap Men's Qualification - Day 2

Trap Women's Qualification - Day 1

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Bronze Medal: 3:30 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Gold Medal: 4 a.m. ET | USA Network, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Trap Men's Final: 9:30 a.m. ET | USA Network, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Surfing:

Men's Quarterfinals: 1 p.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's Quarterfinals: 5:24 p.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's Semifinals: 5:48 p.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's Semifinals: 7 p.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's Bronze Medal Match: 8:12 p.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's Bronze Medal Match: 8:53 p.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's Gold Medal Match: 9:34 p.m. ET | NBC, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's Gold Medal Match: 10:15 p.m. ET | NBC, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Swimming:

Men's 200m Butterfly - Heats: 5 a.m. ET | USA Network, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's 100m Freestyle - Heats: 5 a.m. ET | USA Network, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's 1500m Freestyle - Heats: 5 a.m. ET | USA Network, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's 100m Freestyle - Heats: 5 a.m. ET | USA Network, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's 200m Breaststroke - Heats: 5 a.m. ET | USA Network, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay - Heats: 5 a.m. ET | USA Network, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's 100m Freestyle Semifinals: 2:30 p.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's 200m Butterfly Semifinals: 2:41 p.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's 200m Butterfly Semifinals: 2:41 p.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's 100m Backstroke Final: 2:57 p.m. ET | NBC, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's 800m Freestyle Final: 3:03 p.m. p.m. ET | NBC, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's 100m Freestyle Semifinals: 3:25 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's 200m Breaststroke Semifinals: 3:46 p.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final: 3:59 p.m. ET | NBC, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Table Tennis:

Men's & Women's Singles Round of 32: 4 a.m. ET | USA Network, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match: 7:30 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match: 8:30 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Tennis:

Men's Singles Second Round/Women's Singles Third Round/Men's Doubles Third Round/Women's Doubles Second Round/Mixed Doubles Rounds 1-3: 6 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's Singles Second Round/Women's Singles Third Round: 1 p.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Triathlon:

Men's Individual: DELAYED

Volleyball:

Men's Preliminary Phase: 3 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's Preliminary Phase: 7 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's Preliminary Phase: 11 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's Preliminary Phase: 3 p.m. ET | USA, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Water Polo:

Men's Preliminary Round - Group B: Australia vs. Serbia: 4:30 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's Preliminary Round - Group A: Croatia vs. Italy: 6:05 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's Preliminary Round - Group B: Japan vs. France: 9 a.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's Preliminary Round - Group A: United States vs. Romania: 10:35 a.m. ET | USA Network, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's Preliminary Round - Group A: Montenegro vs. Greece: 1:30 p.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's Preliminary Round - Group B: Spain vs. Hungary: 3:05 p.m. ET | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Watch the entirety of the 2024 Paris Olympics on Peacock

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Olympic schedule today: How to watch every event on Tuesday