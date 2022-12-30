Olympics: Plea to get skateboarding on the GCSE syllabus

Garry Owen & Peter Gillibrand - BBC News
·4 min read
Osian George
Osian George says skateboarding should be taught in schools now it is an Olympic sport

Schools are being urged to teach skateboarding to get young people to the Olympics.

Osian George, 14, from Carmarthenshire, hopes to compete at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

However, he was told skateboarding could not be part of his sport GCSE and worries he, and others, will miss out on vital sporting support.

The examination board WJEC said the current list of activities will be reviewed in 2025.

Osian from the Gwendraeth Valley, Carmarthenshire, has been skating since he was five-years-old.

Skateboarding has always been his passion, every chance he gets he's out on his board learning new tricks and skills.

One day to be an Olympic skateboarding champion.

He said: "It is something that is really fun to do. It keeps me busy and I like to learn new things and get better and better.

"It makes me feel happy and makes me feel so much better."

Now studying for his GCSEs he said he was "absolutely devastated" when he was told his skating could not count towards his physical education qualification or be put on the syllabus.

"I couldn't believe it. Skateboarding is such a good sport and now that it is in the Olympics as well... it has come so far since it was created," he said.

"I'd like to see skateboarding count towards my work in school because I have been doing it my entire life.

"If it was part of the exam it would help me get better grades and I could also do more work on my skills.

"This is something I have done my entire life and is something I know a lot about. It is a very important thing to me."

Kat George and her son Osian
Osian's mum Kat says she sees how important the sport is to her son and wants to see other young people benefit

He said schools often only teach traditional sports which exclude young people who want to do something different.

"Not everyone wants to do football, rugby, cricket, people want to try something new. It is something that is fun, that you can't constantly improve on," Osian said.

"If we are not giving people the chance to do it I don't see how we are going to get people to the Olympics.

"It's something that needs to happen."

Osian remains optimistic he will achieve his dreams.

"I am going to try and get to the Olympics in 2024 and I'm literally just constantly trying, trying, trying now."

Skateboarding made its Olympic debut in 2022 in Tokyo with two different disciplines: street and park.

With this international recognition, it is not just Osian wanting to get skateboarding on the curriculum.

James Jones on a BMX
BMX Olympian James Jones says more modern sports need a platform in schools

James Jones, professional BMX rider and member of the Freestyle BMX Team GB for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, said it is vital children are given the tools to progress in different sports.

The athlete from Swansea said: "You are drilled football, rugby and swimming and here you have a kid who is tremendous on a skateboard and possibly teachers don't know how good he is or see him ride.

"They need to come and see how good these kids are.

"The may not necessarily want to do the football or the rugby but skateboarding means a lot for these kids and they now need to have a platform to get on with their sport and do it."

He said although BMXing and skateboarding are different supports, they are both relatively new.

"We need more skate parks for these kids to fulfil their dreams. Skateboarding is a lot bigger than BMX and they need more support," he said.

Dai Thomas stood at a skateboarding ramp
Councillor Dai Thomas says changes in 2025 will be too late for Osian

Carmarthenshire county councillor Dai Thomas is disappointed Osian cannot do skateboarding as part of his GCSE course.

"Osian is a highly talented skateboarder... and Osian in years to come could perhaps compete at that level, and bring medals home to Wales.

"Getting boarding on the curriculum would be a huge boost to his hopes."

A spokesperson for WJEC said: "Our current GCSE in physical education includes a broad range of activities based on a consultation in 2015.

"Unfortunately skateboarding was not identified as an activity to be included."

They added as part of the new curriculum which will be taught from 2025, they will be "seeking feedback on broadening the range of activities in the physical education activities list and that they are committed to including a wider range of opportunities and experiences than are currently on offer".

Mr Thomas said: "I hope it will be added, but that will be too late for Osian and that is a pity."

Around the BBC iPlayer banner
Around the BBC iPlayer banner
Around the BBC iPlayer footer
Around the BBC iPlayer footer

Latest Stories

  • A CMPD officer died days before Christmas. Here is one way to help his family.

    CMPD officer Dean Lauber died days before Christmas. A foundation he volunteered with is partnering with Krispy Kreme Donuts to support his family.

  • Animator reflects on ‘remarkably exciting’ 2022 which includes working with Fifa

    Ben Wild left school at 16 to pursue a career in animation and has since worked on projects for Fifa.

  • The health of retired pope Benedict XVI is 'worsening,' Vatican says

    The Vatican said Thursday that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is stable but his condition remains serious.

  • Woman found dead in south Louisville trailer fire was trespassing, homeowner says

    Woman found dead in south Louisville trailer fire was trespassing, homeowner says

  • Miracle ‘Break’ in Child’s Murder Mystery Implodes Into Fury

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyKeith Bennett was walking to his grandmother’s house in Manchester, northwest England, when he disappeared in June 1964, just four days after his 12th birthday. It would be 20 years before his family’s worst fears were confirmed: Keith had been lured into a car by a couple, Myra Hindley and Ian Brady, who then drove him to the desolate Saddleworth Moor. There, Brady sexually assaulted and murdered Keith before burying his body in a makesh

  • Airline breakdown upends holiday leave for service members

    Amiah Manlove used most of her savings to buy a $711 airline ticket to go home for the holidays. Then the Army private got stuck midway through the over 4,000-mile journey from Hawaii to Indianapolis and had to sleep on an airport floor. Manlove, 20, an active-duty soldier stationed in Oahu, was among the many travelers whose holiday plans were upended when Southwest Airlines canceled wave after wave of flights across the country. Her father then spent his rent money to buy her a new flight afte

  • Piles of Snow Seen on Buffalo Streets as Cleanup Efforts Continue

    Large mounds of snow were seen on the streets of Buffalo, New York, as cleanup efforts continued on Thursday, December 29, following a deadly blizzard.Footage captured by Paulo Steinberg shows snow piled-up outside homes and businesses in Buffalo on Wednesday.According to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, at least 34 weather-related deaths were reported in the county by Wednesday morning.The National Weather Service forecasted “above normal” temperatures in the area for the next few days. Credit: Paulo Steinberg via Storyful

  • Nurkic rallies Blazers past Hornets on Lillard's big night

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jusuf Nurkic scored 27 points, including a career-high five 3-pointers, to go with 14 rebounds and six assists as the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Charlotte Hornets 124-113 on Monday night. Jerami Grant led all scorers with 32 points for Portland. Damian Lillard had 17 points and nine assists on a night when he was honored for becoming the leading scorer in Trail Blazers history. LaMelo Ball paced the Hornets with 25 points. Portland trailed by 14 in the second quart

  • Oilers cash in on late power play to burn Flames 2-1

    CALGARY — Third time was the charm for Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers' lethal power play. McDavid's league-leading 31st goal to extend his point streak to 16 games was the winner on Tuesday as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 2-1. Tied 1-1, Edmonton got its third man-advantage of the night at 7:15 of the third period when Andrew Mangiapane was whistled for holding when he reached around with his arm and grabbed Darnell Nurse from behind while trying to beat the defenceman to a

  • Chargers face Colts on rebound after historically poor games

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts players spent the early part of this week revealing the unvarnished truth about their historic loss at Minnesota. They called it disappointing and embarrassing, and it's not the first time they've used those descriptions this season or even this month. Just nine days after allowing the largest comeback in NFL history and three weeks after yielding the second-highest fourth-quarter point total in league history, the Colts hope to use Monday night's prime-tim

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Monk scores 33, hits winning free throw as Kings top Nuggets

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 33 points, including the tiebreaking free throw with 0.7 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings came back from down 19 points late in the third quarter to beat the Denver Nuggets 127-126 on Wednesday night. Nikola Jokic scored 40 points for Denver but missed a 3-pointer at the top of the key as time expired. De’Aaron Fox had 31 points and 13 assists, while Domantas Sabonis returned to the lineup with 31 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. The Kings h

  • McBain scores 2 late goals, Coyotes top Maple Leafs 6-3

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jack McBain scored two late goals, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 on Thursday night for their third straight win. McBain broke a tie when he converted a cross-ice feed from Lawson Crouse with 6:17 remaining. McBain and Barrett Hayton scored into an open net in the final moments as the Coyotes became the first team to beat Toronto (22-8-6) twice this season. “Lawson is playing unreal right now," McBain said. "He made a good pass there and I was just g

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Broncos fire rookie head coach Hackett after 4-11 start

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday with two games left in the season. Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he'll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence while announcing Hackett's dismissal. Firing Hackett with two games left in a lost season allows Penner to begin his search for a replacement immediately. The Broncos scheduled a news conference for Tuesday, when they're expect

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Splitting up Matthews and Marner has worked a treat for Maple Leafs

    Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.

  • Morant leads Grizzlies past Raptors 119-106 as Brooks dominant in return to Toronto

    TORONTO — All-star point guard Ja Morant had a double-double to lead the Memphis Grizzlies past the Toronto Raptors 119-106 on Thursday. Morant finished with 19 points, 17 assists and four rebounds. Dillon Brooks from nearby Mississauga, Ont., added 25 points, six assists and four rebounds for Memphis (21-13). Steven Adams scored 14 points and pulled down 17 rebounds. Pascal Siakam had 25 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Toronto (15-20). Scottie Barnes had a double-double with 14 points

  • Questions for Maple Leafs as Morgan Rielly returns to lineup

    Morgan Rielly is moving closer to returning to the ice for the first time since injuring his knee in a game against the New York Islanders on Nov. 21 but Sheldon Keefe must decide how to deploy his first choice defenceman on the power play and the penalty kill.

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.