Olympics-Paris 2024 Olympics headquarters being searched by police - organisers

PARIS (Reuters) - The headquarters of the Paris 2024 Olympics organising committee were being searched by police, organisers said on Tuesday.

"A search is currently under way at the headquarters of the Organising Committee," Paris 2024 said in a statement. "Paris 2024 is cooperating fully with the investigators to facilitate their inquiries."

Paris 2024 did not give any further details.

"We do not have anything else to share at the moment," a spokesperson said.

The Olympics will be held from July 26-Aug. 11 with the Paralympic Games taking place from Aug. 28-Sept. 6.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alex Richardson and Alison Williams)