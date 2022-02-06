  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Olympics Opening Ceremony draws record-low ratings: Why aren't Americans tuning in?

Dan Wetzel
·Columnist
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Beijing Games
    Beijing Games

NBC is facing a cataclysmic loss of audience for the 2022 Winter Olympics as viewership tanked for Friday’s Opening Ceremony, averaging just 16 million.

It is a record low for the Opening Ceremony (20.1 million for 1988 in Japan was the previous record) and a whopping 43 percent below the 2018 Games in South Korea that notched 28.3 million viewers despite also dealing with a less than advantageous Asian time zone for American audiences.

It comes on the heels of Thursday’s ratings disaster that saw just 7.7 million people tune in, dramatically below same-night audiences of 2018 (16 million) and 2014 from Russia (20.02 million).

NBC said the 16 million is a “total audience delivery” and includes all of its networks and streaming. The television-only average audience was below 14 million for the day, per the preliminary data released by the network.

While ratings tend to increase over the first week, as more viewers get caught up in the action, NBC will have to work out of a ratings hole.

The host country, China, is a serious problem.

Numerous countries, including the United States, are staging a “diplomatic boycott” of these Games due to what they say is China’s active campaign of genocide against the Uyghurs, a minority ethic group of mostly Muslims in the far northwest part of the country.

China denies the charge but has also banned United Nations human rights officials from entering the region.

In issues more directly related to the Games, China’s drastic anti-COVID measures have made life inside its “closed loop” a high-stress and near joyless experience for the athletes and a massive challenge for NBC.

Athletes have complained about the fear of positive tests, substandard conditions in unnecessary “isolation centers” and the need to guard against China hacking into their phones and computers to mine data and steal identities.

Friday’s Opening Ceremony from the famed Bird’s Nest in Beijing was scaled back (just over two hours) and rich with politics and propaganda, including a speech from International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach that might as well have been written by the Chinese Communist Party.

While the use of a massive LED screen on the floor produced some impressive visuals, it was a far cry from an expansive, welcoming, celebratory, over-the-top show China delivered to open the 2008 Summer Games.

An outdoor screen shows live broadcast of the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games on February 4, 2022 in Tianjin, China. (VCG/VCG via Getty Images)
An outdoor screen shows live broadcast of the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games on February 4, 2022 in Tianjin, China. (VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

It ended with China using cross country skier Dinigeer Yilamujiang, who the state run media said has Uyghur heritage, as one of the cauldron lighters. It was a clear counter to the claims of genocide — see, look at this smiling, celebrated Uyghur.

It was a disturbing and dispiriting moment, a young athlete and an iconic moment in every Olympics used a propaganda prop to cover up a campaign of slavery, torture, forced abortions and internment in reeducation camps. It did nothing to build good feelings toward the competition.

As such, rather than a celebration, this feels, and looks, like a grind of hardship, isolation and suspicion.

The lack of fans in attendance doesn’t help either. Thursday’s ice skating competition was surreal, a performative event where the connection between competitor and crowd is paramount. Instead, with just 800 in attendance, it looked and sounded like a practice session, complete with music rattling around within the poor acoustics of the facility.

Then there is a measure of “Olympic fatigue.” These Games are taking place less than six months after the COVID-delayed Summer Olympics from Tokyo that itself struggled to draw ratings (an average nightly audience of just 15.5 million).

All of this is a nightmare for NBC, which is paying the IOC $7.75 billion to broadcast the Olympics through 2032.

NBC is doing almost all it can but its reporters and crews are stuck in the “closed loop.” That eliminates live shots with mountains or historic buildings as backdrops as well as stories about the culture, architecture and people of China that can make the Olympics about more than just sport.

Host Mike Tirico broadcast from a set designed like a mountain chalet, but that could have been in Breckenridge, not Beijing. And Tirico, the face of the broadcast, will be leaving in the coming days to anchor NBC’s coverage of the Super Bowl, which due to the lengthening of the NFL season has spilled into the Olympic calendar and further siphoned off interest and outside media coverage.

Meanwhile, most of NBC’s play-by-play broadcasters are calling the Games remotely from studios in Connecticut rather than risk China’s COVID policies.

While that may be mostly indistinguishable to the viewer, it means the network can’t have the “Today Show” and its “Nightly News” broadcast live from the city for additional promotion. There are no segments with Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, say, shopping in Beijing. Or Al Roker trying to luge. Or whatever.

It all adds up.

And right now it subtracts into fewer and fewer viewers, who so far have too many other options than to tune into a passionless, fanless, overly political event from a country trying to use the Olympics to brush aside the horrors occurring inside its border.

To the IOC, this is great. Thus far, the American viewer is less accepting.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Missed the 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony? Here's How to Watch the Rerun

    The Winter Games are officially starting in Beijing China. Here is how to watch and stream the 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony if you missed the early broadcast.

  • The 2022 Winter Olympics Get Off to Surreal Start on a Conflicted NBC

    Two hours of parading nations later, IOC president Thomas Bach stood on the Beijing Olympics opening ceremony stage and did his best to justify the Olympic ideal in 2022, a year more surreal than most. “Division, conflict, and mistrust are on the rise,” Bach said. “[But] we show the world, yes, it is possible to […]

  • Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski picks up one final dominant road win over North Carolina

    Coach K, met with boos, cruised to his final win in Chapel Hill on Saturday night.

  • American Olympians confront China’s human rights abuses

    Team USA figure skaters Evan Bates, Nathan Chen and Vincent Zhou along with Team USA luger Tucker West give their thoughts on boycotting the Olympics over China's policies.&nbsp;

  • Thousands rally proclaiming 'Kharkiv is Ukraine' in city near Russian border

    Thousands took to the streets of Ukraine's second-largest city on Saturday carrying banners saying "Kharkiv is Ukraine" and "stop Russian aggression", as the country braced for a possible military offensive from Russia. Weeks of diplomacy between the West and Moscow have produced no breakthrough after Russia massed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine's borders. Moscow denies it plans to attack Ukraine but has demanded security guarantees, including a block on Ukraine joining the NATO alliance.

  • Two-Time Olympian Maame Biney on Being an Example in a 'Sport That Isn't Predominantly Black'

    "I hope to do the best that I can and make them proud but also, ultimately, like make myself proud," short track speed skater Maame Biney tells PEOPLE

  • Scenes from: Anti-vaccine protests in Ottawa and Vancouver

    Crowds continued to jam the city core in Ottawa protesting vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions. In downtown Vancouver horns were blaring as vehicles adorned with Canada flags littered the streets.

  • Ratings: Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony Rebroadcast Tops Friday

    In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s primetime Friday rebroadcast of the Beijing Winter Olympics‘ opening ceremony averaged 8.7 million total viewers and a 1.5 demo rating — down 16 and 30 percent from the prelim numbers for Tokyo’s “2020” summer games’ kickoff event (and down even more from the opening ceremony for the 2018 Winter […]

  • Turkey's Erdogan says he tested positive for COVID-19

    ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has tested positive for COVID-19, he tweeted Saturday. “Today my wife and I tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. Thankfully, we’re experiencing slight symptoms that we have learned is the omicron variant,” he wrote. “We are on duty. We will continue to work at home. We look forward to your prayers.” Erdogan, 67, sent the message after appearing via videolink at a tunnel-opening ceremony from Istanbul, having canceled his appearan

  • Severe trucker shortage looming

    THUNDER BAY — Never mind the truckers protest in Ottawa. How is everything from bananas to hockey pucks going to be delivered to stores next year, with such a massive shortage of commercial drivers just around the corner? Industry representatives met with federal officials this week to give them a dire warning: Canadian trucking operators could collectively find themselves short of an unfathomable 55,000 drivers by the end of 2023. According to the Canadian Trucking Alliance, the industry had al

  • Kerri Einarson and Team Canada down Tracy Fleury, advance to Scotties semifinals

    Kerri Einarson's dream of a three-peat remains alive at the Canadian women's curling championships. The Team Canada skip made a takeout in the sixth end to score four points, then stole two more in the seventh for a 11-6 win over Tracy Fleury’s Wild Card 1 in a playoff game at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay, Ont., Saturday afternoon. “We made all our shots,” said Einarson. “We got a couple of misses out of them and ended up getting four which was the turning point of the game.

  • Lake Bell says her 'humiliating’ nude photo leak influenced how she directed episodes of 'Pam & Tommy'

    Bell gave her first-ever public comments to Insider about being hacked and having nude photos of herself splashed across the internet.

  • Quebec sees big rise in pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations during Omicron wave

    MONTREAL — About two-thirds of all COVID-19 hospitalizations involving children under 10 in Quebec have taken place since Dec. 5, new data shows, yet the overall number of kids in hospital with respiratory infections is lower than normal. There have been 784 COVID-19-related hospitalizations of children under 10 since the start of the pandemic — two per cent of the total number of COVID-19 patients in the province, the government-run research centre Institut national de santé publique du Québec

  • Roger Goodell sends memo addressing Brian Flores lawsuit: 'There is much work to do'

    Roger Goodell said the league's diversity policies have been "unacceptable" with respect to head coaches.

  • Exclusive: North Korea grows nuclear, missiles programs, profits from cyberattacks -U.N. report

    North Korea continued to develop its nuclear and ballistic missile programs during the past year and cyberattacks on cryptocurrency exchanges were an important revenue source for Pyongyang, according to an excerpt of a confidential United Nations report seen on Saturday by Reuters. The annual report by independent sanctions monitors was submitted on Friday evening to the U.N. Security Council North Korea sanctions committee. "Although no nuclear tests or launches of ICBMs (intercontinental ballistic missiles) were reported, DPRK continued to develop its capability for production of nuclear fissile materials," the experts wrote.

  • Everything you need to know about the Beijing Olympics

    Everything you need to know about the Beijing Olympics

  • U.N. chief to China's leaders: allow 'credible' visit by rights envoy

    U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told Chinese leaders on Saturday that he expected authorities to allow U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet to make a "credible visit" to the country, including Xinjiang, the United Nations said. Guterres met with China's President Xi Jinping and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Winter Olympics, according to a U.N. readout of the meetings.

  • James Harden to Philadelphia: Why now?

    A trade now given all the circumstances could allow the Nets to extract as much value as possible.

  • Pascal Siakam praises Gary Trent's ability to make tough shots: 'That's water for him'

    After a big performance of his own in Toronto's win over Atlanta on Monday, Pascal Siakam praised Gary Trent Jr.'s play of late — specifically his ability to knock down extremely difficult shots. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Harbaugh says he'll stay at Michigan after Vikings interview

    Jim Harbaugh will stay at Michigan after all, ending his dalliance with a return to the NFL after interviewing with the Minnesota Vikings for their head coach vacancy Wednesday. Harbaugh withdrew from consideration and will be back at his alma mater for an eighth season. “With an enthusiasm unknown to mankind!” Harbaugh said in a text message to The Associated Press. According to a person with knowledge of the decision no offer of the job was made to Harbaugh. The person spoke to the AP on condi