Olympics-Hockey-Netherlands, Britain breeze to wins in women's hockey in Tokyo

By Daniel Leussink

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Netherlands secured an easy victory over South Africa in hot, blustery conditions at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, while Britain defeated India.

The Dutch women's team led by a goal at half-time, after veteran striker Frederique Matla scored after picking up a pass by Lidewij Welten from the left side of the striking circle.

Having established that platform, the Dutch side motored through the second half, netting a further four goals in a comfortable 5-0 win. The in-form Dutch women remain undefeated in Tokyo, having scored a total of 14 goals and conceded only one in their three matches at the tournament so far.

"There are always areas every game where we can improve," said Eva de Goede, playing her fourth Olympics in Tokyo.

"We scored a lot of goals but if you consider the number of opportunities we created, it's actually not that many ... Penalty corners can also be handled better."

With temperatures rising as the game progressed, officials had extended the break time between the third and fourth quarters to four minutes from the usual two to give both sides ample opportunity to cool down.

In another match in the women's hockey tournament, 2016 Rio gold medallists Britain beat India 4-1.

Following an early goal by playmaker Hannah Martin, the Indian squad pulled level with their opponents shortly after before falling behind in the 19th minute when Martin bagged her second.

The British team ran out comfortable winners in the end, scoring twice more in the second half.

