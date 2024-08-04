Olympics gymnastics live: Harry Hepworth wins bronze in vault

Team GB's Harry Hepworth takes bronze in the vault at the Paris 2024 Olympics - Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Team GB’s Harry Hepworth has won the bronze medal in the vault at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Leeds-born 20-year-old, competing in his first Games, won Britain’s first ever medal on the apparatus after scoring 14.949 for his two efforts.

With one vaulter left to go, Hepworth was in the silver medal position and his team-mate, Jake Jarman, bronze-medal winner on the floor, in third behind Carlos Yulo of the Philippines but were pushed down by the veteran Armenian Artur Davtyan going last and overtaking Hepworth by .017 of a point.

Earlier Hepworth had finished in seventh in the rings final, Britain’s first ever finalist in the feat of strength, while Beckie Downie in her last routine at the age of 32 fell off the uneven bars trying to execute her signature move after going for the high difficulty multiplier in a bold bid to get on to the podium. She, too, finished seventh.

Yulo, who disappointed in the all-around, secured his second gold after winning on the floor while Algeria’s 17-year-old Kaylia Nemour won on the bars with a phenomenally complex routine, which earned her 15.700 and China’s Liu Yang successfully defended his Olympic title on the rings.

Artistic gymnastics finals: as they happened

04:20 PM BST

A first ever GB medal in the vault

04:14 PM BST

Bronze medal winner

The old jingle for the Leeds-based tailor springs to mind: Hepworth, just a little but more style

After finishing seventh in the rings final, Harry Hepworth wins bronze in the vault - Jamie Squire/Getty Images

04:11 PM BST

Carlos Yulo wins second gold

Follows his gold on the floor with gold in the vault. Jarman was third in the former, Hepworth bronze in the latter.

Carlos Yulo (Philippines) 15.116 Artur Davtyan (Armenia) 14.966 Harry Hepworth ( Leeds GB) 14.949

04:09 PM BST

Hepworth takes bronze, Jarman fourth

Artur Davtyan’s second vault is a corker. He may have qualified in seventh place, but that was a real medal winning effort from the Armenian. It’s good enough to push Jarman out of the top three. And Hepworth into third. Not quite the ending we had hoped for, but a creditable effort from Hepworth.

04:07 PM BST

Davtyan win silver

Scoring 14.966 for his second vault.

04:06 PM BST

Armenia’s Davtyan

Lands the Dragulescu with only the smallest of forward hops. 14.966

Hepworth is on 14.949, Jarman 14.933. Here comes the second vault.

He nails it.

Wait for the marks.

04:04 PM BST

Only Davtyan to come

Mahdi Olfati’s stumbling landing on both his leaps has guaranteed Hepworth at least bronze. With just the Armenian gymnast to leap, Jarman must be increasingly optimistic. A British double on the podium is looking a distinct possibility.

04:03 PM BST

Iran’s Mahdi Olfati

Tries a beast of a double pike somersault that gives him too much momentum as he tries to spot the landing and has him treading off the mat as he scrambled to stay on his feet. Penalty of -0.3. 14.166

Much better with the second effort which earns him 14.366 for an average of 14.266, sixth place.

03:59 PM BST

Croatia’s Aurel Benovic

Is awarded 15 dead for a very elegant Dragulescu (front handspring double (tucked) somersault with ½ twist). He follows it up with a well executed two and a half twist. Hop forward on landing.

Will he edge Jarman out of the medal positions.

Nope 14.800 for that and 14.900 overall average keeping both Jarman and Hepworth in medal places.

03:55 PM BST

Live from Bercy

Carlos Yulo took the lead after the first four. Hepwoirth second, Jarman third. The chance of still being there still when the next four have had their turn? We’re about to find out. And Igor Radivilov’s landing on his backside has given their chances a big boost. Still three gymnasts to go however.

03:54 PM BST

After a short break

Igor Radilov is the first of the final four. Dragulescu first up earns him 14.900 and then he stumbles, falls on the landing after a double pike somersault. ‘Bum already behind the heels’ is the technical explanation.

It’s Radilov’s third vault final and he is given 13.433 which is an average of 14.566. He looks close to tears. Poor lad.

03:47 PM BST

Carlos Yulo of Philippines soars into lead

Champion on the floor also goes for the Dragulescu followed by the triple twist. He nails the first and is given 15.433. The second vault is not as good as Hepworth’s I don’t think and he is awarded 14.800. It’s enough for the gold medal place with four gymnasts to come.

03:42 PM BST

Jarman goes second

Jarman goes for the hardest in his repertoire with three and a half twists, a bigger hop on landing. Great in the air and execution but the landing was the least stable so far. The difficulty gives him 15.100

Next up, like Hepworth’s first, the ‘Dragulescu’. Excellent but again the landing isn’t spotted but that big first vault score should put him on the podium for now. Second vault score of 14.7666 gives him an average of 14.933.

Jake Jarman moves to second behind Hepworth - PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

03:37 PM BST

Hepworth goes into the lead

Doesn’t spot the landing after front handspring double (tucked) somersault with ½ twist, the ‘Dragulescu’. Drifts to the right a bit. 14.833, same as Chapurnyi for his first effort.

Handspring two and a half twist – this one executed all but perfectly by the Yorkshireman. Landed dead centre, quarter step back on landing. 15.066 - average 14.949 puts him into the lead.

Jarman next.

The two Britons have two vaults each to make their mark, each has to be different in execution. Their scare is an average of the two. And they do them as a pair, which is something of tension killer, you might think. A good steady first one from Harry Hepworth, two somersaults, low sit in his approach. His landing is a touch raggedy. But nothing wrong with the rest. The crowd don’t, however, seem thrilled. His second though is a humdinger, matching the difficulty of the Ukranian effort, and it is greeted enthusiastically by the crowd. And it is enough to put him in first place. Early doors yet, but couldn’t have done better.

03:33 PM BST

On to the vault

And it’s Ukraine’s Nazar Chapurnyi up first. Double somersault with twist finish. 14.833 for his first of two back-to-back vaults.

Triple twist, second time round and he pulled it off with aplomb. Preposterous height. 14.966 for that giving him an average of 14.899.

Next up is Harry Hepworth.

03:28 PM BST

Becky Downie speaks to Eurosport

People need to learn that sport doesn’t always go your way. I couldn’t have done any more. The sport’s changing for the better. It’s great to see all the countries gelling together and supporting each other. I’m ready to take some down time now and celebrate this whole journey. I think yes [this is the end]. Highly likely. If I said I was going to carry on my family would hate me!

03:20 PM BST

Kaylia Nemour wins gold

Nemour (Algeria) 15.700 Qiu (China) 15.500 Lee (USA) 14.800

Nemour becomes the third Algerian woman to win Olympic gold (and the first not to be a 1500m runner) - REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

03:17 PM BST

Bronze for Sunisa Lee

Awarded 14.800 she knocks the reigning champion, Nina Derwael, off the podium.

Sunisa Lee goes last, hoping to fill the Simone Biles shaped hole in this afternoon’s competition. There are gasps and she swings, yells as she leaps, a chant of “USA” at her landing. Will it be enough to overtake the Algerian and seize the one gold medal Biles does not pursue? Answer? No. It’s gold for Algeria, which in Paris is almost as popular a result as a French win.

03:16 PM BST

Nemour captures crowd’s hearts

Wow. The crowd have really got off their seats after that routine by Algeria’s 17-year-old Kaylia Nemour. And no wonder, what a skilful effort that was: smooth, lithe, ending with a wonderful double straight somersault with not a flicker on the landing. The crowd sense she is heading for the top of the leaderboard. And she is. To huge acclaim she has overtaken the Chinese with a massive score of 15.700

03:15 PM BST

Finally it’s Sunisa Lee

All around gold and bars bronze in Tokyo. Another extraordinary routine with a double twisting, double back dismount. Such height between release and catches.

Good enough for a medal I’d hazard.

03:13 PM BST

Kaylia Nemour takes the lead

Also with a 7.2 difficulty she scores 15.800. Huge moment potentially for Algerian women’s sport.

Helen Kevric of Germany scores 14.566

03:08 PM BST

Nemour nails a great routine

And finished with a double straight back somersault. Ridiculous. She was born in France, lives there and represented her country of birth until she was 14 so, understandably, is given a hero’s reception both before and after the routine.

03:06 PM BST

Qiyuan Qiu takes the lead

An amazing routine with a 7.2 difficulty in her quest for a medal. ‘Judicious use of the stoop’. Well, quite.

Big, big score. 15.500.

03:03 PM BST

Tweddle on Downie

“She can walk out with her head held high after giving it her all.”

02:59 PM BST

She went all out for victory

With a complex routine, aiming for gold and it didn’t quite come off. Perfect landing.

What a rotten shame. Having fallen off she scores 13.633.

Becky Downie went for gold but could not hang on - Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Downie draws gasps for her audacity as she really tries to pick up points for difficulty. Then, even as the crowd as swooning, she falls, the bar slipping from between her palms. She dusts her hands in chalk and goes back to the bars. Does a brilliant spin and landing. But she will have lost points for that fall. A real shame. Still she has done enough to go into third place. For now.

02:57 PM BST

Great dismount

And she smiles as she walks off but her medal chances are toast now.

02:57 PM BST

Downie falls off

Full pirouette and good tkatchev with half turn. And then she falls off doing the ‘Downie’ loses her grip

02:56 PM BST

Nina Derwael

Also performs brilliantly. Very graceful. And just into top spot with 14.766.

Notts’ Downie up next in her third Olympics.

02:53 PM BST

Alice D’Amato up next

The Italian, who won silver in the team all-around, nails a routine with a high difficulty rating. Dismount with double back tuck. Into first with 14.733.

China's coach catches Yihan Zhang - REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

02:50 PM BST

Zhang Yihan is up first

The 16-year-old falls heavily after a release and catch following a tkatchev in pike. She will lose a full mark for that. She gets back up and competes a very difficult routine. Excellent dismount with a one and a half pirouette.

Poor lass.

12.800

Ouch. Poor Yihan Zhang of China misses the bar completely as she attempts a spin and bellyflops to the mat. It is an indication of how physically demanding this sport is. But also how brave the gymnasts are. She goes back on to the bars when most of us would head straight to a quiet corner for a leap. And does well. The collapse will undermine her chances. But you can only admire her resilience.

02:44 PM BST

The bars finalists are practising now

Becky Downie arrives in the arena for the uneven bars final. In the era of Simone Biles domination, this is not a bad discipline to make your speciality, as Downie has. Largely because Biles has no empathy for swinging herself round from bar to bar. Indeed she is not even in this final. Which much give every other competitor a hint of possibility.

02:32 PM BST

Davtyan scores 14.866

That puts Hepworth in seventh, the same place he qualified in.

Liu Yang Zou Jingyuan Eleftherios Petrounias

02:31 PM BST

Armenia’s Vahagn Davtyan is last up

He is 35 and has swathes of strapping across both shoulders. A but too much flexing apparently. Good dismount, though.

02:28 PM BST

Hepworth becomes first Briton in a rings final

Starts with an inverted crucifix and into the Maltese, double pike front somersault and into a handstand. Dismount ‘sensationa;’, says Craog Heap, double twisting double somersault.

He scores 14.800. That’s sixth place with one to come.

Big calls of “C’mon Harry” echo round the arena as the British competitor Harry Hepworth does his turn on the rings. The youngest competitor in the final, he clearly has a lot of support. Rather more supporters than points, however. He comes up with 14.8 which puts him in sixth place.

02:25 PM BST

Big cheer for France’s Samir Ait Said

He is the only French gymnast to make a final. And the crowd is on its feet after a ridiculously good performance. Immaculate show of shoulder strength.

Can he nudge up to third?

No, not quite. 15 dead.

Here comes Hepworth.

02:22 PM BST

After a short break

Adem Asil of Turkey is lifted up to the rings. Takes his time to hit the handstand but perfect when it comes and then double twisting, double back somersault to land. One step back as he plants his feet will cost him some tenths of a mark.

He scores 14.966. That wobble has cost him third place. Hepworth is next but one.

02:19 PM BST

Here’s the champion and leader

Yang Liu fights to retain the Olympic title with phenomenal strength - REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

02:16 PM BST

Glen Cuyle of Belgium up next

A hugely difficult routine ends with a triple back somersault dismount which he couldn’t land and ended up forward rolling which cost him. He is awarded 13.333.

02:13 PM BST

2016 champion is third up

Eleftherios Petrounias has a battle to regain the title but he pulls off an immaculate dismount with a double back somersault which gives him a fighting chance even if the routing, Craig Heap says, ‘not quite as crisp as the two Chinese gymnasts’.

Apparently he wavered in the handstand – 15.100. Into third. Which isn’t saying much at this stage but that could well be the top three.

Eleftherios Petrounias of Greece in action on the Rings

02:10 PM BST

Liu Yang, Olympic champion is second

Big swings into an inverted crucifix is ‘fabulous difficulty’ we are told, as is the plank into a double somersault. Remarkable routine, huge difficulty and he held himself perfectly at 90 degrees for longer than necessary, just because he can. Tiniest of hops on the big dismount. Straight into first place with 15.300.

Jingyuan Zou dismounts - REUTERS/Mike Blake

02:06 PM BST

First up on rings is Zou Jingyuan

Rounds of applause in the crucifix and wings into the Maltese. Handstand impeccable and dismounts with a double twisting, double somersault. Slight wobble on the spotting. China on course for two of the three medals everyone thinks.

His score is 15.233.

01:57 PM BST

Preview: Rings, bars and the horse*

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of today’s three artistic gymnastics finals. First up is the rings in which Leeds’s Harry Hepworth will be trying to become the first ever Briton to win a medal on an apparatus that was historically dominated by the Soviet Union, Warsaw Pact countries and Japan until Atlanta. The last two winners, Greece’s Eleftherios Petrounias, who won in Rio and took bronze in Tokyo, and China’s Liu Yang who won at the 2020 Games are among the eight qualifiers but Hepworth has had a string couple of years of improvement and could challenge for a top five placing.

He has a better chance in the vault which follows later this afternoon, but not as strong as Jake Jarman, who has already won a bronze on the floor and took the vault world title in 2023 and is the reigning double European champion. Although Hepworth qualified in second place and Jarman in fifth, the Peterborough lad has a much better recent record and had the mitigation of floor final preparation taking precedence in his mind. Again, GB has never won a men’s vaulting medal and will find the crowd largely on the side of the two Ukrainian qualifiers Nazar Chepurnyi and Igor Radivlov.

On the asymmetrical bars, which comes between the two men’s events, Becky Downie at the age of 32 is hoping to follow the path trodden by Beth Tweddle at London 2012 to a medal. Downie, who was left out of the squad for the Tokyo Games in jarringly unempathetic fashion after the sudden death of her brother and her whistleblowing about the abuse within the sport, faces formidable opposition in Algeria’s Kaylia Nemour who was fifth in the all-around after a scintillating performance on the bars, nudged out of a medal place at the death.

* Yes, we know they call it a table, now. Shame. How would you tunnel out of Stalag Luft III under a table?